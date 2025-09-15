Impulses and Corrections 4

"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base", which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement.

Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "Unfinished" and is represented by a dashed line. For an impulse to be valid, an impulse in the opposite direction must occur.

The "Base" is determined based on a sufficiently large impulse, which is at least 62.5% (2.5/4) of the length of the impulse selected as the previous "Base". This size (62.5%) for determining the "Base" is the minimum required for building "Bases" for most financial instruments. It is permissible to increase the size of the impulse for defining a new "Base" to 75.0% (3/4). This clears the market "noise", but there is a risk of entering a cycle of price movements from "News" to "News". When the "Base" is built on an upward impulse, it is said that there is a "Bullish Base", and when it is built on a downward impulse, it is said that there is a "Bearish Base". Depending on whether there is a "Bullish" or "Bearish" base, the indicator builds corrections within the limits of the base. In the case of a "Bullish Base", the top of the impulse is defined as 0%, and the bottom of the impulse is defined as -100%. Accordingly, for the "Bearish Base", the bottom of the impulse is defined as 0%, and the top of the impulse is defined as -100%. We call the 0% level "Base Start" and the -100% level we call "Base End".

When the indicator determines an impulse for a new "Base", it divides this impulse into four equal parts. The parts between 0% and -100% are called "Corrections in the Base". Depending on whether the "Base" is "Bullish" or "Bearish", the corrections are of the significance of "Bullish" or "Bearish" corrections of price movements. The division of the "Base" into lines of -25%, -50% and -75% does not have the significance of "Resistance" and "Support" levels. This is not the intention of the indicator. Rather, these lines should be perceived as lines that define "Zones" of corrections of price movements. It is good to keep in mind that in order for a "Zone" to be fully filled, the price must have passed from one line to the other. These lines and zones are as follows and have their characteristics:

- The line of "Short Correction -25%" determines the zone between "Base Start 0%" to the correction level of -25%. When the correction of the price movement is fast and stays for a short time in this range, this means that there is a strong trend (tendency) and a new impulse of the price movement is expected in the direction of building the "Base". When the correction of the price movement stays for a long time in this range, this means that the trend is slowing down and the price will test the next correction zone of -50%.

- The line of "Normal Correction -50%" determines the zone between the "Short Correction -25%" to the correction level of -50%. This is a "systemic" correction that can most often be seen in market price movements. When the correction of the price movement is fast and stays for a short time in this range, this means that there is a strong trend (tendency) and a new impulse of the price movement is expected in the direction of building the "Base". When the correction of the price movement stays for a long time in this range, this means that the trend is slowing down and the price may test the next correction zone of -75% or return to the correction zone of -25%.

- The line of "Deep Correction -75%" determines the zone between the "Normal Correction -50%" to the correction level of -75%. This is an interesting correction zone of market price movements. Here there is still a high probability that the price will take the direction of building the "Base". When the correction of the price movement is fast and stays for a short time in this range, this means that there is a strong trend (tendency) and a new impulse of the price movement is expected in the direction of building the "Base". When the correction of the price movement stays for a long time in this range, this means that the trend is slowing down and the price may test the next correction zone of -100% ("Base End") or return to the correction zone of -50%.

- The line of "Base End -100%" determines the zone between the "Deep Correction -75%" to the correction level of -100%. This is also a very interesting correction zone. Other rules of behavior of market price movements apply here. There are three options for developing scenarios for the direction of price movement. The scenarios are as follows:

1. When the price movement correction is fast, stays in the given range for a short time and represents an impulse of 100% of the "Base" size, then we can expect the price to return to the "Base Start 0%" range with an impulse of 100% or more of the "Base" size. In this case, a new "Base" zone is formed. This scenario is observed on highly volatile instruments or when a long and strong trend reverses. Confirmation from another indicator is required, for example "Trend Acceleration 4".

2. When the price movement correction is fast, stays in the given range for a short time and represents an impulse of 100% of the "Base" size, then we can expect a return of the price to the "Normal Correction -50%" range and then a price movement in the direction of the "Base End -100%" and the following "Potential" levels of corrections. In this case, we have a trend reversal and the indicator forms a new "Base". This scenario is also difficult to trade and requires confirmation from another indicator such as "Trend Acceleration 4".

3. The third scenario is classic. When the correction of the price movement comes from other correction zones (-50%, -75%) or stays for a long time in this range, it means that the trend has reversed and the price can test the next "Potential" levels of corrections.

In the last few years, markets have changed their price movement patterns, moving from strong and large "Impulses" to weak and short price movements. For this reason, "Potential" levels have been created, which also have the role of corrections. Movements from short "Impulses" are also defined as a "Trend" (Tendency), but this "Trend" is fragmented. "Potential" levels should also be perceived as "Zones" of price movements.
- "Potential" lines after the "Base Start 0%" show how far the price of a financial instrument could go in the direction of the trend. "Potentials" in the direction of the trend are +25%, +50%, +75% and +100%.
- "Potential" lines after the "Base End -100%" show how far the price of a financial instrument could go in the opposite direction of the trend. "Potential" levels in the opposite direction of the trend are -125%, -150%, -175% and -200%.

Of course, there are always exceptions to the rules and patterns of price movements. For example, on some financial instruments, price movements can be seen in a range lasting from one to several weeks. With the help of the "Impulses and Corrections 4" indicator, this can be easily determined. In these places, most traders lose money. When the market is in such a situation, one option is not to trade this instrument. The other option is to trade the range. For this purpose, the indicator shows the distance between the individual lines in pips.

It is recommended to use confirming indicators. For example, in combination with the "Trend Acceleration 4" indicator, you can see how big the "Unfinished Impulse" would be or how long to hold an open position. In combination with the "MR Reversal Patterns 4" indicator, you can decide when to open or when to close a position, and the "MR Volume POC Levels 4" indicator can show how far the price would make a correction. The "MR Range Breakouts 4" indicator will show the different ranges, from different timeframes, that will coincide with the "Corrections" or "Potentials" zones.


Indicator settings:

Show Multi Time Frame Impulses from: - Multi time frame on which to calculate the indicator. By default, the indicator works with data from time frame D1.
Bars History for Impulses calculation: - Number of bars (candles) on which the indicator works from multi time frame D1.

Section "Impulses Settings"
Up Impulse line color - Line color of Up impulse.
Down Impulse line color - Line color of Down impulse.
Impulses line style - Selecting the Impulses line style.
Impulses line width - Selecting the width of the Impulses line.
Unfinished Impulse line style - Select the Unfinished Impulse line style.
Unfinished Impulse line width - Selecting the width of the Unfinished Impulse line.

Section "Visual Corrections Styles Settings"
Style 1: Delete inactive Levels - Shows or deletes inactive "Correction/Potential levels". The shows of inactive "Correction/Potential levels" is for the purpose of researching the history of a financial instrument.
Style 2: Show active Levels short Info - Show an abbreviated form of information about "Correction/Potential levels". If not, it shows an expanded form of the "Correction/Potential levels" information.
Style 3: Show Pips Info - Shows or not Information text about the size of pips between the separate "Correction/Potential" lines.

Section "Correction Levels Settings"
Percentage to calculate new "Base": - Percentage to calculate new "Base". By default, the minimum percentage is set to 62.5% of the last "Base" size. It is permissible to go up to 75%
for the calculation of the new "Base".
Bullish Correction Levels color - Color of bullish "Base/Correction/Potential" levels lines. It is recommended that the color match the color of "Up Impulse".
Bearish Correction Levels color - Color of bearish "Base/Correction/Potential" levels lines. It is recommended that the color match the color of "Down Impulse".
Correction Levels width - Selecting the width of the "Base/Correction/Potential" levels lines.

Section "Correction Levels Text Settings"
Points in 1 Pip - Offers you a choice of the number of Points in 1 Pip.
Correction Levels Text position in Pips - You can choose text distance to "Base/Correction/Potential" lines.
Correction Levels Text font size - You can choose the font size of the text.
Bullish Correction Levels Text Color – The color of the text next to the Base/Correction/Potential bullish level lines. 
Bearish Correction Levels Text Color - The color of the text next to the "Base/Correction/Potential" bearish levels lines.

Produits recommandés
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicateurs
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Indicateurs
Master Scalping M1 est un indicateur innovant qui utilise un algorithme pour déterminer rapidement et avec précision la tendance. L'indicateur calcule le temps d'ouverture et de fermeture des positions, les algorithmes de l'indicateur vous permettent de trouver les moments idéaux pour entrer dans une transaction (acheter ou vendre un actif), ce qui augmente le succès des transactions pour la plupart des commerçants. Avantages de l'indicateur : Facile à utiliser, ne surcharge pas le graphique ave
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Indicateurs
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicateurs
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicateurs
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicateurs
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicateurs
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
Three Black Crows pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Modèle 3 Corbeaux Noirs » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Modèle 3 Corbeaux Noirs » est très performant pour le trading Price Action : pas de refonte, pas de délai. - L'indicateur détecte les modèles baissiers « 3 Corbeaux Noirs » sur le graphique : signal de flèche rouge sur le graphique (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue haussier « Modèle 3 Soldats Blancs » est également disponible (lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Modèle 3 Corbeaux Noirs »
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicateurs
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag
Sergey Efimenko
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur montre des modèles harmoniques sur le graphique   sans repeindre   avec le minimum de décalage possible. La recherche de sommets d'indicateurs est basée sur le principe des vagues de l'analyse des prix. Les paramètres avancés vous permettent de choisir les paramètres de votre style de trading. À l'ouverture d'une bougie (barre), lorsqu'un nouveau motif se forme, une flèche de la direction probable du mouvement des prix est fixée, qui reste inchangée. L'indicateur reconnaît les modè
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « RSI SPEED » pour MT4 : excellent outil prédictif, sans retouche. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. Le RSI SPEED est la dérivée première du RSI lui-même. - Le RSI SPEED est idéal pour scalper les entrées dans la direction de la tendance principale. - Utilisez-le en combinaison avec un indicateur de tendance approprié, par exemple HTF MA (comme sur les images). - L'indicateur RSI SPEED indique la vitesse à laquelle le RSI change de dire
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicateurs
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Cub est un indicateur permettant d'obtenir des points d'entrée de haute qualité. L'indicateur a été développé pour faciliter les calculs mathématiques et simplifier la recherche de points d'entrée dans un poste. La stratégie de trading pour laquelle l'indicateur a été rédigé prouve son efficacité depuis de nombreuses années. La simplicité de la stratégie de trading est son grand avantage, qui permet même aux traders débutants de négocier avec succès avec elle. VR Cub calcule les points d'ouve
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec de **grands backtests,** une **preuve de performance sur compte réel** avec des chiffres fantastiques et des **statistiques partout**, mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous **finissez par vider votre compte ?** Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel de l'utilisateur + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe pr
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicateurs
Scalper Vault est un système de scalpage professionnel qui vous fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour un scalpage réussi. Cet indicateur est un système de trading complet qui peut être utilisé par les traders de forex et d'options binaires. Le délai recommandé est M5. Le système vous fournit des signaux fléchés précis dans le sens de la tendance. Il vous fournit également des signaux supérieurs et inférieurs et des niveaux de marché Gann. Les indicateurs fournissent tous les types d'alertes
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicateurs
HighLow Swing — Indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings Description : HighLow Swing est un puissant indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings conçu pour aider les traders à identifier facilement les points de retournement et les directions clés du marché, quel que soit l'intervalle de temps. Il met en évidence les hauts et les bas significatifs, trace des cercles de tendance en fonction de la structure du swing et vous aide à anticiper la dynamique du marché grâce à des signau
Plus de l'auteur
Candlesticks MTF 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Candlesticks MTF 4" is an information indicator that displays "Japanese Candlesticks" . The indicator analyzes and determines the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames.  An algorithm has been developed for the "Candlesticks MTF 4" indicator that corrects the discrepancy between the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames. For example, if the opening time of a candle on a weekly time frame is the 1st of the month, and on the smaller time frame this da
Trend Acceleration 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Trend Acceleration 4" is designed to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows three multi-time frame "Moving Averages" , which show the trend (tendency) of the price movement of financial instruments. They are the basis for analysis of dependencies, which with great success show the acceleration or deceleration of the trend (tendency) of the financial markets. The choice of using three moving averages in the "Trend Acceleration 4" indicator comes from the idea of ​​analy
Candlesticks MTF 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Candlesticks MTF 5" is an information indicator that displays "Japanese Candlesticks" . The indicator analyzes and determines the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames.  An algorithm has been developed for the "Candlesticks MTF 5" indicator that corrects the discrepancy between the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames. For example, if the opening time of a candle on a weekly time frame is the 1st of the month, and on the smaller time frame this da
Trend Acceleration 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Trend Acceleration 5" is designed to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows three multi-time frame "Moving Averages" , which show the trend (tendency) of the price movement of financial instruments. They are the basis for analysis of dependencies, which with great success show the acceleration or deceleration of the trend (tendency) of the financial markets. The choice of using three moving averages in the "Trend Acceleration 5" indicator comes from the idea of ​​analy
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicateurs
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis