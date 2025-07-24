Market Structure ICT MT5

Here is a summary of the main advantages:

1. Automated Market Structure Analysis

  • Identifies BOS and CHoCH: The indicator automatically detects and draws lines at points of Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). These are the core components of ICT trading, helping you to easily visualize price movements and find high-probability trade entries.

  • Adjustable Analysis Term: You can choose between three levels of structure detection (Short, Intermediate, Long) to fit your trading style, whether you are a short-term or long-term trader.

2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis Dashboard

  • All-in-One Overview: This is the most significant feature. The dashboard consolidates and summarizes information from all timeframes (from M1 to D1) in a single panel, saving you the time and effort of switching between different charts.

  • Quick Trend Assessment: The dashboard instantly calculates and displays the "Overall Trend" as Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral. This helps you decide which direction to look for trading opportunities.

  • Detailed Timeframe Insights: For each timeframe, the dashboard provides detailed information such as the latest signal (e.g., BOS Bull, CHoCH Bear), the price at which it occurred, and the number of consecutive BOS signals.

3. Powerful and Flexible Alert System

  • Never Miss a Key Signal: It supports a full range of notifications, including on-screen pop-ups, sound alerts, email, and most importantly, Push Notifications to your mobile device.

  • Detailed Mobile Alerts: You can choose to receive "Compact" or "Detailed" mobile notifications. The detailed version includes a multi-timeframe summary, allowing you to assess the overall market context and make informed decisions even when you are away from your computer.

4. Flexible Customization

  • Display Control: You have full control to toggle the visibility of the structure lines, labels (BOS/CHoCH), and the dashboard itself.

  • Select Timeframes of Interest: You can choose which timeframe's lines are displayed on the chart, or opt to show only the lines for the current timeframe.

  • Customizable Colors: You can adjust the colors for Bullish and Bearish structures to your preference, making the chart cleaner and easier to read.

In summary, this indicator is a very powerful tool that reduces the time required for complex chart analysis. It simplifies and enhances the accuracy of finding trade setups based on price structure, complemented by an excellent notification system that ensures you never miss a critical opportunity.


Polynomial Regression Channel MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
Buy 1 get 1 free how each of these input fields is used and what happens on your chart when you adjust their values: Custom text for comment : How to use : Type any text you want into the "Value" field. Result : The text you type will appear in the top-left corner of the chart window (known as the Chart Comment). You might use this for the indicator's name, version, or your own short notes. Lookback period for regression calculation : How to use : Enter an integer (e.g., 100, 200, 300). Result
Price Histogram Analyze MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
Buy 1 get 1 free When you add this indicator to an MT5 chart, the "Inputs" window will appear, allowing you to configure its settings. These are divided into sections: ====== 1. Profile Calculation & Core Settings ====== InpLookbackPeriod : The number of past bars to use for calculating the price profile and the Calculation Range Background. For example, if set to 100, the indicator will analyze data from the last 100 bars. InpNumberOfRows : The number of price rows to divide the profile histo
USD Pressure Meter MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
USD Pressure Meter: Key Benefits for Forex Market Analysis and Macro View The "USD Pressure Meter" offers several crucial benefits for analyzing the Forex market and understanding the broader macro-economic landscape: 1. Analyzing USD Pressure This indicator measures the "pressure" the US Dollar (USD) faces from other currencies over a 1-day period (1 Day Relative Performance). If other currencies strengthen against the USD → it means the USD is weakening . If other currencies weaken → it means
Polynomial Regression Channel MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
Buy 1 get 1 free how each of these input fields is used and what happens on your chart when you adjust their values: Custom text for comment : How to use : Type any text you want into the "Value" field. Result : The text you type will appear in the top-left corner of the chart window (known as the Chart Comment). You might use this for the indicator's name, version, or your own short notes. Lookback period for regression calculation : How to use : Enter an integer (e.g., 100, 200, 300). Result
Price Histogram Analyze MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Benefits of the Price Histogram Analyze MT4 Indicator This Price Histogram Analyze MT4 indicator offers numerous advantages for traders looking to analyze the market and make informed trading decisions. It's especially powerful for understanding price and volume behavior at different levels. Here are its main benefits: Identifying Key Support and Resistance Levels: Volume Profile Mode: Displays a histogram of trading volume at various price levels, highlighting "zones" where high trading activi
Market Structure ICT MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
Here is a summary of the main advantages: 1. Automated Market Structure Analysis Identifies BOS and CHoCH: The indicator automatically detects and draws lines at points of Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). These are the core components of ICT trading, helping you to easily visualize price movements and find high-probability trade entries. Adjustable Analysis Term: You can choose between three levels of structure detection (Short, Intermediate, Long) to fit your trading s
USD Pressure Meter MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicateurs
Benefits of the Price Histogram Analyze MT4 Indicator This Price Histogram Analyze MT4 indicator offers numerous advantages for traders looking to analyze the market and make informed trading decisions. It's especially powerful for understanding price and volume behavior at different levels. Here are its main benefits: Identifying Key Support and Resistance Levels: Volume Profile Mode: Displays a histogram of trading volume at various price levels, highlighting "zones" where high trading activi
