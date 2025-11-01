Danesha Xauusd EA

Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD)

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Pair: XAU/USD exclusively

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD

Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts)





Overview

Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging down.





IMPORTANT: The EA comes with default parameters, but for proper operation on XAU/USD H1 and compatibility with Prop Firms, it MUST be configured with the following parameters:





Required Configuration

Strategy Parameters

FastEMA = 13

SlowEMA = 21

RSIPeriod = 3

RSILevel = 50

UseRSIOnly = false





### Trading Parameters





LotSize = 0.20

UseAutoLotSize = false

RiskPercent = 2.0

MaxInitialOrders = 2

UseBuyStop = true

BuyStopDistance = 20

OrderSpacing = 10

TakeProfitPips = 30

UseStopLoss = false

StopLossPips = 20

CloseInProfitAuto = true

MagicNumber = 72345

Slippage = 1

UseAlerts = true

TradeComment = "Danesha_BuyStop"

```





### Expiration Parameters

```

Hours_Util_Pending_Order_Expirer = 2

```





### Recovery Parameters

```

UseRecoverySystem = true

MaxRecoveryOrders = 15

LossThresholdPips = 50

RecoveryDistance = 30

LotMultiplier = 0.5

Trading Strategy

Entry Signals

The EA generates buy signals when:





Fast EMA (13) crosses above the slow EMA (21)

RSI (period 3) exceeds the 50 level

Combines both indicators for confirmation of an uptrend

Execution

Opens 2 Buy Stop orders separated by 10 pips

Each order is placed 20 pips above the current price

Pending orders expire in 2 hours if not executed

Fixed lot size of 0.20 per initial order

Position Management

Take Profit: 30 pips per order

Stop Loss: Disabled (UseStopLoss = false)

Automatic Closure: When the total profit of all positions is positive

Recovery System

When accumulated positions are 50 pips down:





Activates the averaging down system

Places new orders every 30 pips down

Each recovery order uses a lot size of 0.20 × 1.5 = 0.30 (multiplied by 0.5)

Maximum 15 recovery orders

Objective: Reduce the average price to recover when the market rebounds

Capital Requirements

Minimum Balance

Absolute Minimum: $5,000 USD

Recommended for Prop Firms: $5,000 - $10,000 USD

Justification

With lot size With a margin of 0.20 and up to 17 possible orders (2 initial + 15 recovery), the system requires sufficient margin to:





Withstand temporary drawdowns

Maintain all recovery positions

Comply with Prop Firm drawdown limits (typically 10% daily)

Prop Firm compatibility

This EA is specifically configured to:





✅ Respect conservative risk limits

✅ Automatic profit closure (protects gains)

✅ No aggressive martingale (0.5x multiplier is moderate)

✅ Controlled recovery system

✅ Works with $5K and $10K accounts





System Advantages

Proven Strategy: Optimized configuration for gold on the H1 timeframe

Intelligent Management: Automatic profit closure protects gains

Controlled Recovery: System limited to 15 levels prevents overexposure

Prop Firm Ready: Designed to comply with funding rules

No manual intervention: 100% automated once configured