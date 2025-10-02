Araya Gold Counter Attack v1

The "Counter Attack" Strategy: Your Edge in the Gold Market
The core algorithm is designed to identify when a strong trend in Gold is becoming exhausted. Instead of chasing the move, it patiently waits for its moment to launch a precision counter-offensive, aiming to capture profits from the subsequent reversal.

Key Features & Powerful Advantages:

  • XAUUSD-Specialized Algorithm: Exclusively optimized for Gold's unique volatility, correlation, and trading sessions. This is precision engineering for a single asset.

  • Strategic Counter-Trend Logic: Capitalizes on overextended price movements. We don't follow the herd; we anticipate the turn.

  • Unemotional Execution: Removes fear and greed from the equation. Trades are executed with robotic discipline.

  • User-Friendly Setup: Designed for both novice and expert traders. Plug-and-play functionality with clear instructions.

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe

  • Operates using ATR, fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

  • Structured entry logic based on HHLL, Volume & Price Formation

  • Breakeven and trailing are dynamic and fixed

  • Designed to perform friday close and no trade.

  • Multi Approach of Order Management

Deployment Guidelines

  • Recommended timeframe: M5

  • Minimum capital: $1000 or equivalent, Minimum account leverage 1:500

  • Default preset are tested with 2 years historical data and already optimized

PRESET : IN COMING YEAR GOLD IS BULLISH SO PLEASE ENABLE ATR FOR SELL SIDE.CHANGE LOT START WITH PENDING ORDER FIRST, THEN STANDARD LOT SIZE.

Target Performance:

The Araya Counter Attack: Gold EA is designed with the goal of achieving high-risk-adjusted returns.

Disclaimer:
Trading Forex, CFDs, and Commodities on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and should only trade with capital you are prepared to lose.

