Araya Gold Counter Attack v1
- Experts
- Muhammad Farhan Hafiz Bin Fakru Abidin
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The "Counter Attack" Strategy: Your Edge in the Gold Market
The core algorithm is designed to identify when a strong trend in Gold is becoming exhausted. Instead of chasing the move, it patiently waits for its moment to launch a precision counter-offensive, aiming to capture profits from the subsequent reversal.
Key Features & Powerful Advantages:
XAUUSD-Specialized Algorithm: Exclusively optimized for Gold's unique volatility, correlation, and trading sessions. This is precision engineering for a single asset.
Strategic Counter-Trend Logic: Capitalizes on overextended price movements. We don't follow the herd; we anticipate the turn.
Unemotional Execution: Removes fear and greed from the equation. Trades are executed with robotic discipline.
User-Friendly Setup: Designed for both novice and expert traders. Plug-and-play functionality with clear instructions.
Key Features
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe
Operates using ATR, fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Structured entry logic based on HHLL, Volume & Price Formation
Breakeven and trailing are dynamic and fixed
Designed to perform friday close and no trade.
Multi Approach of Order Management
Deployment Guidelines
Recommended timeframe: M5
Minimum capital: $1000 or equivalent, Minimum account leverage 1:500
Default preset are tested with 2 years historical data and already optimized
PRESET : IN COMING YEAR GOLD IS BULLISH SO PLEASE ENABLE ATR FOR SELL SIDE.CHANGE LOT START WITH PENDING ORDER FIRST, THEN STANDARD LOT SIZE.
Target Performance: