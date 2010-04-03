🚀 Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector

📌 Description:

The Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector is a professional tool that automatically identifies Bullish & Bearish Divergences on your chart using the Stochastic Oscillator.

It helps traders detect early reversals, hidden momentum changes, and trend continuation signals without the need for manual analysis.

Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Stocks, or Crypto, this tool provides clear divergence signals with arrows and trendlines – allowing you to trade smarter and with more confidence.

✨ Key Features

✅ Automatic Divergence Detection – both Classical and Hidden .

✅ Bullish & Bearish Divergences shown with arrows + trendlines.

✅ Works on all instruments and timeframes .

✅ Customizable colors & styles for signals and lines.

✅ Alerts (on/off): instant notifications when divergence appears.

✅ Optimized & lightweight – no lag, no repaint.

⚙️ Input Settings

🛠️ Stochastic Settings

KPeriod (fully customizable)

DPeriod (fully customizable)

Slowing (fully customizable)

🛠️ Indicator Settings

Draw Price Trendlines: On/Off

Draw Indicator Trendlines: On/Off

Alerts: On/Off

Customizable Bullish/Bearish colors

🛠️ Timeframe Settings

PERIOD_CURRENT (matches chart)

Or select any specific timeframe

📊 Benefits for Traders

🔹 Identify market reversals earlier with bullish divergence.

🔹 Confirm trend continuation using hidden divergence.

🔹 Avoid false signals when combined with support & resistance.

🔹 Get a clear edge in timing entries & exits.

🧠 Pro Tip

Combine with Price Action and Key Levels for maximum accuracy.

Use on higher timeframes to filter smaller false signals.

📌 Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Markets: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto

Timeframes: M1 → MN1

Execution: Fast & reliable, non-repainting

Why Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector?

👉 Divergence is one of the most reliable leading indicators.

👉 Manual analysis takes time & is error-prone.

👉 With this tool, everything is automatic, accurate, and customizable.

📥 Get Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Today

Upgrade your trading with professional divergence detection.

Turn hidden signals into real trading opportunities.

🔑 Recommended Keywords (Tags)

stochastic, divergence, mt5 indicator, bullish divergence, bearish divergence, forex strategy, technical analysis, hidden divergence, reversal trading, non-repainting, oscillator, smart indicator, forex trading tool, scalping indicator, swing trading, crypto trading



