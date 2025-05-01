EA DCA Gold TRI

🟡 TRI-DCA Smart C ompounding Gold EA

A two-way gold DCA bot built for volatility — with smart hedging, compounding, and dynamic risk control.

🔥 Overview

TRI-DCA Smart Hedge Gold EA is a powerful two-way DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M5 timeframe, specifically designed to withstand extreme market volatility without blowing the account.

It intelligently enters DCA trades using dynamic ATR-based spacing, applies compound lot scaling, triggers hedge orders to recover from large drawdowns, and exits all trades when a profit target is reached.

✅ Key Features

📈 ATR-Based Dynamic DCA Spacing

Each DCA level adapts to market volatility using ATR, ensuring logical entry points.

♻️ Smart Hedge Recovery

When drawdown exceeds threshold, EA opens a hedge order in the opposite direction with double lot size to recover.

💰 Compound Lot Scaling (Profit Reinvestment)

Lot sizes increase with account balance for exponential profit growth.

🔁 Full DCA Execution (Up to 10.000 Levels)

The EA continues adding orders until all 10.000 DCA levels are reached or the market reverses.

🧠 No Signal Dependency (RSI/Bollinger Free)

The bot operates purely on price action and internal logic — no indicator noise.

🛑 Total Chain Stop Loss Protection

Automatically closes all positions if total floating loss exceeds a % of your balance (e.g., 30%).

🟡 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD M5)

Proven performance in volatile conditions like Gold on lower timeframes.

⚙️ Input Parameters Parameter Description BaseLots Initial lot size (e.g. 0.01) (Recommended: Lot 0.01 with 10.000USD or 10.000UCS) MaxDCA Maximum number of DCA levels (e.g. 10) (Recommended: 1000) ATRMultiplier Multiplier of ATR for DCA distance (Recommended: 1.5) ProfitTargetUSD Profit in USD to close the entire trade sequence (e.g. 50) (Recommended: 500) MaxDrawdownPercent Maximum drawdown percentage to trigger stop-loss (e.g. 30%) (Recommended: 100) EnableHedge Enable smart hedging system (true/false) HedgeMultiplier Multiplier of hedge lot size compared to last DCA (e.g. 2.0) TrailingStop Use trailing stop for Guaranteed profits (Recommended: 50) Trailingstep Use trailing stop for Guaranteed profits (Recommended: 20) ATR Period ATR for DCA (Recommended: 14)



📌 How to Use

Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart .

Recommended for Cent or Standard accounts with at least $10,000 cent or $10,000 USD .

EA runs fully automated — no manual intervention needed.

After closing a full DCA cycle, it resets and waits for new opportunities.

💡 Pro Tips

Use a reliable VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruptions.

Do not interfere manually — the EA is designed to self-manage all trades.

Test with different ATRMultiplier and ProfitTargetUSD values to match your risk style.

Stop BOT from another divece: Enter order: BUY STOP lot 1.23 price 9000.



































































































































































































































































































































































































