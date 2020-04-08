📈 StochDiver PRO – Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector

✅ Overview:

StochDiver PRO is an advanced divergence detection indicator that identifies both regular and hidden divergences between price action and the Stochastic oscillator. It's especially useful for traders applying DCA (dynamic cost averaging) or reversal strategies.

⚙️ Key Features:

✅ Detects bullish and bearish divergences (regular & hidden)

✅ Draws price trendlines and indicator trendlines

✅ Optional real-time alert notifications

✅ Customizable timeframe override

✅ Optimized for DCA trading strategies

✅ Clean visualization in a separate indicator window

🔧 Input Parameters:

KPeriod , DPeriod , Slowing : standard Stochastic settings

drawPriceTrendLines : enable/disable price chart trendlines

drawIndicatorTrendLines : enable/disable trendlines in indicator window

displayAlert : enable/disable pop-up alerts

TimeFrame : override calculation timeframe (e.g., H1 = 60, H4 = 240)

📷 Visual Example:

(Upload 2-3 screenshots highlighting regular and hidden divergences, with signals and trendlines clearly marked.)

🧠 How to Use:

Attach the indicator to your chart. Choose a timeframe (or use current chart’s period). Watch for divergence signals and take action based on your strategy.

🎯 Who Is It For?

Technical analysis traders

DCA / grid / swing traders

Scalpers looking for early reversal hints

Beginners who want structured trade entries

📌 Notes:

No repainting

Works with all symbols : Forex, crypto, gold, indices

Lightweight and fast performance

💰 Price: $59 USD

✅ One-time purchase – Lifetime access on unlimited accounts



