📌 Smart trend forecasting – Reliable Mid-Term Trend Indicator

Smart trend forecasting is a modified version of a classic slope-based trend indicator originally developed by Wizard Serg and featured in Forex Magazine #104. This enhanced version, optimized for mid-term trading, helps traders identify trend direction and momentum shifts with audible alerts and visual markers.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Slope-based trend detection using a double moving average model

✅ Clear visual signals: arrows appear at trend changes

✅ Sound and pop-up alerts for trend reversals

✅ Customizable moving average method and source price

✅ Lightweight and non-repainting – ideal for real-time analysis

⚙️ Input Parameters:

period – Main period for trend slope detection

method – MA method (SMA, EMA, etc.)

price – Applied price (close, open, median, etc.)

🎯 Use Cases:

Spot trend changes early for swing or position trading

Combine with support/resistance or oscillator filters

Use as a trend confirmation tool in multi-timeframe strategies

🔊 Alerts Included:

Plays sound and shows a pop-up when a trend reversal occurs

Separate notifications for uptrend and downtrend transitions

Uses alert.wav by default (can be changed)

📈 Best For:

Swing traders looking for smooth directional cues

Trend-following strategies

Traders who want early alerts without repainting

⚠️ Note: Make sure your terminal allows alerts and sounds. You can replace alert.wav with your custom audio files for different trend directions.







