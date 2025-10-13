Golden Hedge MA Turbo BOT
- Experts
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Version: 2.41
- Activations: 5
🪙 Short Description:
✅ Golden Hedge MA Turbo is a next-generation automated hedge system that combines Double MA trend detection, intelligent martingale, and auto spread protection for precise, stable, and consistent trading.
⚡ Designed for serious traders who want professional-level tools in a plug-and-play package.
✨ Full Description:
Golden Hedge MA Turbo was engineered to adapt to modern market volatility and execute a disciplined hedging approach with high accuracy.
It identifies market direction using double EMA signals, enters in the trend direction, and builds a controlled martingale hedge structure if price moves against the initial position.
This EA uses a global profit target to close all hedged positions in profit while respecting spread, minimum stop distances, and broker execution rules.
✅ Compatible Assets & Timeframes:
-
🌐 Currency Pairs: All major & minor Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…)
-
✨ Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)
-
📈 Indexes & synthetic assets (tested on trending markets)
-
⏳ Recommended Timeframes: M5 for trend-following; can run M15,M30 with stable settings.
-
💻 Account Type: Compatible with Netting & Hedging accounts.
Trading Strategy Summary:
-
✅ Double MA Start: EA identifies trend direction based on EMA200 & EMA500.
-
📍 Primary Entry: Opens initial position following the direction of the signal.
-
🪜 Martingale Hedge: If price moves opposite, additional hedge positions are opened with increased lot size.
-
🛡️ Auto Spread + Buffer Protection: Ensures SL/TP are always at valid distances.
-
🏁 Global TP Logic: Closes all hedge positions when total profit target is reached.
✅ Key Features
-
Smart Double MA direction entry (configurable MA periods & method).
-
Dynamic hedge martingale chain with configurable multiplier and hedge spacing.
-
Auto spread compensation — adjusts SL/TP and syncs positions to protect from wide spreads.
-
Market-safe distances — uses broker stops/freeze levels + extra buffer before setting TP/SL.
-
Margin-aware order placement — prevents sending orders that broker will reject due to insufficient margin.
-
Position SL/TP synchronization after new hedge order — keeps strategy coherent.
-
Configurable maximum hedge orders to cap risk.
-
Clear logging for testing and live troubleshooting.
🧾 Compatible Assets & Timeframes
-
Assets: FX majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD…), minors and metals (XAUUSD) — test first per instrument.
-
Timeframes: Designed for H1 / higher timeframes by default (uses longer MA filters). Can be used on lower TFs — adjust MA periods and hedge distance accordingly.
-
Account types: Netting and hedging accounts supported; verify broker volume/step settings.
⚙️ Inputs (full list & explanation)
All parameters appearing in the EA inputs:
-
lot1 — Initial lot for the first order. (e.g. 0.02)
Recommendation: small accounts 0.01–0.02; increase only with proper risk sizing.
Recommendation: Lot 0.02 with capital 10,000USD or 10,000 USDc.
-
lotMultiplier — Hedge lot multiplier used for subsequent hedges (martingale).
Example: 2.0 doubles the lot each hedge. Use 1.0 to disable martingale.
-
tp_pips_global — Reference TP (in pips/points) used for initial TP calculation and syncing.
EA ensures TP is at least market-safe distance away.
-
hedge_distance — Hedge spacing measured in pips/points from the reference open price. When price moves this far the EA opens the next hedge order.
-
magic — Magic Number to identify EA positions (unique per EA instance/account).
-
spreadMultiplier — Spread compensation multiplier applied when calculating SL for opposite positions to offset spread impact.
-
maxSpreadPips — Max spread (in pips) cap used in spread calculations to avoid extreme adjustments.
-
maxHedgeOrders — Maximum number of hedge orders the EA may open. This caps exposure.
-
maPeriod1 & maPeriod2 — MA periods used for the double MA directional filter (short and long). Example default: 200 & 300.
-
maMethod — MA method (SMA/EMA, etc.). Matches MQL5 ENUM_MA_METHOD.
-
maPrice — Applied price for MA calculation (e.g. PRICE_CLOSE).
-
bufferPoints — Additional buffer in points added to broker’s minimal stops-level to enforce safe distance for SL/TP.
-
extraPointsForMarketGap — Extra points used as small market gap correction (added to safe distance to avoid “close to market” modify errors).
Note: EA calculates broker SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL then adds bufferPoints + extraPointsForMarketGap to ensure SL/TP / SL modification are not placed too close to market.
📈 Trading Strategy Summary
-
EA checks price vs the two configured MAs. If price is on the same side of both MAs → initial market order (BUY above both or SELL below both).
-
If the market moves by hedge_distance against the reference order, EA opens a hedge of type opposite to the reference, increasing lot by lotMultiplier .
-
After each new hedge, EA synchronizes SL/TP across positions and compensates SL based on current spread using spreadMultiplier .
-
EA stops opening new hedges when maxHedgeOrders is reached or when margin is insufficient.
-
All orders check broker stop/freeze levels and free margin before sending; EA will automatically reduce or skip orders that would fail.
💡 Usage Tips
-
Backtest first with the exact broker symbol specifications (tick size, digits, contract size).
-
Set conservative lot1 and small lotMultiplier during live rollouts. Martingale multiplies risk; keep maxHedgeOrders low.
-
Adjust maPeriod1/2 to match your preferred timeframe: longer MAs → fewer signals, smoother trend filter.
-
Spread-sensitive instruments (XAUUSD): increase maxSpreadPips or avoid trading during news/liquidity gaps.
-
Check symbol volume settings (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN / STEP / MAX). EA respects these values; mismatch causes "Invalid volume" errors in tests.
🔒 Risk Controls & What To Watch
-
EA does not remove the need for risk management — use proper position sizing, stop conditions, and monitoring.
-
maxHedgeOrders provides an absolute cap on the number of hedges. Use low values for smaller accounts.
-
Margin checks prevent attempts that would be rejected with “No money” or “Invalid volume”.
Why You’ll Love It
-
🎯 Trend-aware entries reduce whipsaw risk versus blind martingale EAs.
-
⚙️ Robust order validation (margin, stops, spread) lowers runtime failures and MQL5 test errors.
-
⚡ Auto spread compensation keeps hedge chain coherent across diverse market conditions.
-
🧾 Transparent logging — easy to diagnose and tune during forward testing.
User-Friendly & Reliable
-
Clear input names and sensible defaults.
-
Designed to be paired with standard broker settings; no advanced manual maintenance required.
-
Suitable for automation on VPS.
Call to Action
Ready to add a smarter hedge martingale to your toolbox? Purchase Golden Hedge MA Turbo on MQL5 Market and start conservative forward testing on a demo server. If you want, I can provide recommended starter settings for XAUUSD M5.
