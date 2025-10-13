Golden Hedge MA Turbo BOT

🪙 Short Description:

Golden Hedge MA Turbo — Product Listing (Professional)

✅ Golden Hedge MA Turbo is a next-generation automated hedge system that combines Double MA trend detection, intelligent martingale, and auto spread protection for precise, stable, and consistent trading.

⚡ Designed for serious traders who want professional-level tools in a plug-and-play package.

✨ Full Description:

Golden Hedge MA Turbo was engineered to adapt to modern market volatility and execute a disciplined hedging approach with high accuracy.

It identifies market direction using double EMA signals, enters in the trend direction, and builds a controlled martingale hedge structure if price moves against the initial position.

This EA uses a global profit target to close all hedged positions in profit while respecting spread, minimum stop distances, and broker execution rules.





✅ Compatible Assets & Timeframes:

🌐 Currency Pairs: All major & minor Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…)

✨ Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

📈 Indexes & synthetic assets (tested on trending markets)

⏳ Recommended Timeframes: M5 for trend-following; can run M15,M30 with stable settings.

💻 Account Type: Compatible with Netting & Hedging accounts.

Trading Strategy Summary:

✅ Double MA Start: EA identifies trend direction based on EMA200 & EMA500.

📍 Primary Entry: Opens initial position following the direction of the signal.

🪜 Martingale Hedge: If price moves opposite, additional hedge positions are opened with increased lot size.

🛡️ Auto Spread + Buffer Protection: Ensures SL/TP are always at valid distances.

🏁 Global TP Logic: Closes all hedge positions when total profit target is reached.

✅ Key Features

Smart Double MA direction entry (configurable MA periods & method).

Dynamic hedge martingale chain with configurable multiplier and hedge spacing.

Auto spread compensation — adjusts SL/TP and syncs positions to protect from wide spreads.

Market-safe distances — uses broker stops/freeze levels + extra buffer before setting TP/SL.

Margin-aware order placement — prevents sending orders that broker will reject due to insufficient margin.

Position SL/TP synchronization after new hedge order — keeps strategy coherent.

Configurable maximum hedge orders to cap risk.

Clear logging for testing and live troubleshooting.

🧾 Compatible Assets & Timeframes

Assets: FX majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD…), minors and metals (XAUUSD) — test first per instrument.

Timeframes: Designed for H1 / higher timeframes by default (uses longer MA filters). Can be used on lower TFs — adjust MA periods and hedge distance accordingly.

Account types: Netting and hedging accounts supported; verify broker volume/step settings.

⚙️ Inputs (full list & explanation)

All parameters appearing in the EA inputs:

lot1 — Initial lot for the first order. (e.g. 0.02)

Recommendation: small accounts 0.01–0.02; increase only with proper risk sizing. Recommendation: Lot 0.02 with capital 10,000USD or 10,000 USDc.

lotMultiplier — Hedge lot multiplier used for subsequent hedges (martingale).

Example: 2.0 doubles the lot each hedge. Use 1.0 to disable martingale.

tp_pips_global — Reference TP (in pips/points) used for initial TP calculation and syncing.

EA ensures TP is at least market-safe distance away.

Recommendation: TP from 600pis to 900pips (with XAUUSD).

hedge_distance — Hedge spacing measured in pips/points from the reference open price. When price moves this far the EA opens the next hedge order.

magic — Magic Number to identify EA positions (unique per EA instance/account).

spreadMultiplier — Spread compensation multiplier applied when calculating SL for opposite positions to offset spread impact.

maxSpreadPips — Max spread (in pips) cap used in spread calculations to avoid extreme adjustments.

maxHedgeOrders — Maximum number of hedge orders the EA may open. This caps exposure.

Recommendation: From 4 to 6 Orders.

maPeriod1 & maPeriod2 — MA periods used for the double MA directional filter (short and long). Example default: 200 & 300.

Recommendation: Use MA 250 & MA 500.

maMethod — MA method (SMA/EMA, etc.). Matches MQL5 ENUM_MA_METHOD.

maPrice — Applied price for MA calculation (e.g. PRICE_CLOSE).

bufferPoints — Additional buffer in points added to broker’s minimal stops-level to enforce safe distance for SL/TP.

extraPointsForMarketGap — Extra points used as small market gap correction (added to safe distance to avoid “close to market” modify errors).

Note: EA calculates broker SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL then adds bufferPoints + extraPointsForMarketGap to ensure SL/TP / SL modification are not placed too close to market.

📈 Trading Strategy Summary

EA checks price vs the two configured MAs. If price is on the same side of both MAs → initial market order (BUY above both or SELL below both). If the market moves by hedge_distance against the reference order, EA opens a hedge of type opposite to the reference, increasing lot by lotMultiplier . After each new hedge, EA synchronizes SL/TP across positions and compensates SL based on current spread using spreadMultiplier . EA stops opening new hedges when maxHedgeOrders is reached or when margin is insufficient. All orders check broker stop/freeze levels and free margin before sending; EA will automatically reduce or skip orders that would fail.

💡 Usage Tips

Backtest first with the exact broker symbol specifications (tick size, digits, contract size).

Set conservative lot1 and small lotMultiplier during live rollouts. Martingale multiplies risk; keep maxHedgeOrders low.

Adjust maPeriod1/2 to match your preferred timeframe: longer MAs → fewer signals, smoother trend filter.

Spread-sensitive instruments (XAUUSD): increase maxSpreadPips or avoid trading during news/liquidity gaps.

Check symbol volume settings (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN / STEP / MAX). EA respects these values; mismatch causes "Invalid volume" errors in tests.

🔒 Risk Controls & What To Watch

EA does not remove the need for risk management — use proper position sizing, stop conditions, and monitoring.

maxHedgeOrders provides an absolute cap on the number of hedges. Use low values for smaller accounts.

Margin checks prevent attempts that would be rejected with “No money” or “Invalid volume”.

Why You’ll Love It

🎯 Trend-aware entries reduce whipsaw risk versus blind martingale EAs.

⚙️ Robust order validation (margin, stops, spread) lowers runtime failures and MQL5 test errors.

⚡ Auto spread compensation keeps hedge chain coherent across diverse market conditions.

🧾 Transparent logging — easy to diagnose and tune during forward testing.

User-Friendly & Reliable

Clear input names and sensible defaults.

Designed to be paired with standard broker settings; no advanced manual maintenance required.

Suitable for automation on VPS.

Call to Action

Ready to add a smarter hedge martingale to your toolbox? Purchase Golden Hedge MA Turbo on MQL5 Market and start conservative forward testing on a demo server. If you want, I can provide recommended starter settings for XAUUSD M5.

Suggested Tags (for MQL5)

Hedge EA , Martingale , MA filter , XAUUSD , EURUSD , Auto Spread , Money Management , H1 , D1 , Automated Trading



































