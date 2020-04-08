SRline
- Indicateurs
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
📌 SRline– Automatically Draws Smart Support & Resistance Zones
SRline is a simple yet powerful indicator that automatically detects support and resistance zones based on fractal patterns. No manual drawing, no guesswork — every level is calculated accurately using a smart algorithm.
🔍 Key Features:
✅ Automatic detection of fractal highs and lows
✅ Draws arrow markers for support/resistance directly on the chart
✅ Works on all timeframes and currency pairs
✅ Adjustable sensitivity via leftbars and rightbars parameters
✅ No repainting – once a level forms, it stays fixed
⚙️ Input Parameters:
-
leftbars – Number of bars to the left used to detect a fractal
-
rightbars – Number of bars to the right used to detect a fractal
-
shift – Shifts the indicator to the left or right (default = 0)
🎯 Use Cases:
-
Analyze price behavior at key areas
-
Combine with Price Action, Supply/Demand, or other indicators
-
Trade reversals or breakouts with more structure and confidence
📈 Best For:
-
Price Action traders
-
Scalpers & intraday traders
-
Beginners learning technical analysis and market structure
This indicator is lightweight, non-repainting, and ideal for manual trading or integration into automated trading systems.
📌 Note:
This tool does not generate buy/sell signals, but highlights key zones to help you make smarter trading decisions.