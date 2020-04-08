BuySell FibPiv

📊 BuySell FibPiv – Fibonacci Pivot Levels with Buy/Sell Zones

BuySell FibPiv is a powerful custom indicator that calculates dynamic pivot levels and visualizes Fibonacci-based support/resistance zones for precise intraday and swing trading decisions. It intelligently applies advanced levels like 161.8%, 261.8%, and 461.8%, helping traders anticipate key reversal or continuation areas.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Calculates Fibonacci pivot points based on the previous day’s price action
✅ Visualizes multiple support/resistance levels up to ±461.8%
✅ Clearly marked buy (BB) and sell (SS) zones for quick decision-making
✅ Full labeling of each level on chart
✅ Clean interface – no clutter, just actionable zones

⚙️ How It Works:

  • Uses previous day's High, Low, and Close to compute the central pivot

  • Applies Fibonacci multipliers (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) above and below the pivot to build accurate price zones

  • Marks extreme zones (like 261.8%, 361.8%, 461.8%) to capture high-probability breakout/reversal areas

  • Mid-levels such as Buy (BB) and Sell (SS) provide quick trade cues

🎯 Use Cases:

  • Intraday or swing trading to define natural support/resistance

  • Combine with price action or oscillators for entry/exit timing

  • Identify overbought/oversold zones based on extended Fibs

  • Use as a grid structure for DCA (dollar-cost averaging) strategies

📌 Visual Elements:

  • Purple lines: Extended Fibonacci resistances (up to R37)

  • MediumBlue lines: Key upper Fib resistances (up to 100%)

  • Red/Tomato lines: Key lower Fib supports

  • White line: Central pivot (FibPiv)

  • Lime (Buy) and Red (Sell): Dynamic buy/sell signal lines

  • All levels are automatically labeled with precise percentages

✅ Indicator Info:

  • Compatible with all timeframes (best used on intraday)

  • Designed for MT4 platform

  • Lightweight – no performance issues on live charts

  • Fully customizable by editing code if needed


Plus de l'auteur
EA DCA Gold TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Experts
TRI -DCA Smart  C ompounding Gold EA A two-way gold DCA bot built for volatility — with smart hedging, compounding, and dynamic risk control. Overview TRI-DCA Smart Hedge Gold EA is a powerful two-way DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M5 timeframe , specifically designed to withstand extreme market volatility without blowing the account. It intelligently enters DCA trades using dynamic ATR-based spacing , applies compound lot scaling , triggers hedge orders to recove
SRline
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
SRline– Automatically Draws Smart Support & Resistance Zones SRline is a simple yet powerful indicator that automatically detects support and resistance zones based on fractal patterns. No manual drawing, no guesswork — every level is calculated accurately using a smart algorithm. Key Features: Automatic detection of fractal highs and lows Draws arrow markers for support/resistance directly on the chart Works on all timeframes and currency pairs Adjustable sensitivity via leftbar
Smart Trend forecasting
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Smart trend forecasting – Reliable Mid-Term Trend Indicator Smart trend forecasting   is a modified version of a classic slope-based trend indicator originally developed by Wizard Serg and featured in   Forex Magazine #104 . This enhanced version, optimized for mid-term trading, helps traders identify   trend direction and momentum shifts   with audible alerts and visual markers. Key Features:   Slope-based trend detection   using a double moving average model   Clear visual signals :
Smart TMA Bands MTF
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Smart TMA Bands MTF – Adaptive Trend Channel with Multi-Timeframe Support Smart TMA Bands MTF is a powerful and adaptive trend-following indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and dynamic ATR-based bands. Designed for traders who seek clarity in market direction and price volatility across multiple timeframes. Key Features: Centered Triangular Moving Average (TMA) : Smooths out price action for clearer trend visualization. Adaptive ATR Bands : Dynamically calculated upper a
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights Overview Color Stochastic  is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence. Key Features ️ Classic Stochastic with
StochDiver PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
StochDiver PRO – Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Overview: StochDiver PRO is an advanced divergence detection indicator that identifies both regular and hidden divergences between price action and the Stochastic oscillator . It's especially useful for traders applying DCA (dynamic cost averaging) or reversal strategies. ️ Key Features: Detects bullish and bearish divergences (regular & hidden) Draws price trendlines and indicator trendlines Optional real-time alert notifications
FibPiv Zones PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
FibPiv Zones PRO FibPiv Zones PRO is a professional trading indicator that combines Fibonacci retracement levels with Pivot Point zones , giving traders a powerful framework for identifying support, resistance, and high-probability trading opportunities . Unlike traditional indicators, FibPiv Zones PRO dynamically adapts to market conditions and provides clear, reliable zones that help traders make better entry and exit decisions. Key Features Fibonacci + Pivot Zones Automatically plots Fibonac
Quantum Stochastic PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Quantum Stochastic PRO – The Next Generation of Stochastic Oscillator Quantum Stochastic PRO is a professional-grade oscillator that upgrades the traditional Stochastic indicator into a powerful trading tool with precision signals and advanced visual enhancements. Unlike the classic Stochastic, this version integrates dual stochastic calculations, overbought/oversold zones, and smart arrow signals – giving traders a clear view of market momentum and entry opportunities. Key Features Dua
Astra TMA Channels
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Astra TMA Channels – Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Trading Bands Astra TMA Channels is a next-generation indicator that builds intelligent adaptive channels around price using the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) . Unlike common Bollinger or Keltner Bands, Astra’s channels are tighter, smoother, and directly mapped to price closes – ensuring the middle line always hugs price action. This makes Astra an excellent tool for trend following, reversal trading, and multi-timeframe confluence strategies
Ultimate Trend Signal
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Ultimate Trend Signal – Accurate Trend Detection Indicator Based on MA 20 Ultimate Trend Signal is a professional trading tool designed to accurately detect bullish and bearish trends across Forex, commodities (Gold, Oil), indices, and other financial instruments. Using MA 20 , this indicator plots trend arrows on all chart bars , ensuring you never miss critical trading signals. Perfect for both swing and trend-following strategies. Key Features: Trend arrows on every candle – no limit
Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot
Huu Tri Nguyen
Experts
Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot – Compounding + Trailing + ATR Spacing Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek consistent profit growth, robust risk control, and advanced automation . By combining DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) with Hedge Recovery, Dynamic Compounding, and ATR-based spacing , this EA is engineered to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdowns. Unlike simple averaging bots, this system is adaptive, customizable, and resilient
Fractal Support Resistance Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Fractal Support & Resistance Pro – Automatic S/R Detection Fractal Support & Resistance Pro is a powerful yet lightweight indicator that automatically draws support and resistance levels based on enhanced fractal logic. This tool helps traders quickly identify market turning points, breakout zones, and key price levels without manual chart analysis. Short Description: Fractal Support & Resistance Pro automatically detects and plots key support and resistance levels using advanced fractal log
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector
Huu Tri Nguyen
Indicateurs
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Description: The Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector is a professional tool that automatically identifies Bullish & Bearish Divergences on your chart using the Stochastic Oscillator . It helps traders detect early reversals , hidden momentum changes , and trend continuation signals without the need for manual analysis. Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Stocks, or Crypto , this tool provides clear divergence signals with arrows and trendlines – allowin
