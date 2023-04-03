📌 Ultimate Trend Signal – Accurate Trend Detection Indicator Based on MA 20

Ultimate Trend Signal is a professional trading tool designed to accurately detect bullish and bearish trends across Forex, commodities (Gold, Oil), indices, and other financial instruments.

Using MA 20, this indicator plots trend arrows on all chart bars, ensuring you never miss critical trading signals. Perfect for both swing and trend-following strategies.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Trend arrows on every candle – no limitation on chart size

✅ Slope-based trend detection using a double moving average model

✅ Sound and pop-up alerts for trend reversals

✅ Customizable MA method (SMA, EMA, LWMA) and applied price

✅ Lightweight, non-repainting, and optimized for real-time analysis

✅ Optional alert toggle to reduce distractions on large charts

⚙️ Input Parameters:

period – Main period for trend slope detection

method – MA method (SMA, EMA, LWMA…)

price – Applied price (Close, Open, Median, Typical, Weighted)

AlertsEnabled – Enable/disable trend alerts

🎯 Use Cases: Identify trend changes early for swing or position trading

Combine with support/resistance or oscillator filters

Use as a trend confirmation tool in multi-timeframe strategies

Monitor mid-term and long-term trends effectively 🔊 Alerts Included: Plays sound and shows pop-up when a trend reversal occurs

Separate notifications for uptrend and downtrend transitions

Default alert.wav, can be replaced with custom audio files 📈 Best For: Swing traders seeking smooth directional cues

Trend-following strategies for Forex, Gold, Oil, and indices

Traders who want early alerts without repainting ⚠️ Notes: Ensure your terminal allows alerts and sounds

You can replace alert.wav with your custom audio files for different trend directions

Optimized for all timeframes and any instrument available in MT5 📝 Changelog: v2.1 – Full Chart Arrows & Alerts Option Display trend arrows on all candles , no limitation

Added AlertsEnabled toggle for sound/popup alerts

Optimized for performance on large charts with thousands of candles

Maintains original MA 20-based calculation for accuracy v2.0 – Original Release Basic slope-based trend detection

Arrows for trend direction

Sound alerts on trend reversal ❓ FAQ: Q: Does Ultimate Trend Signal work on all timeframes?

A: Yes, from M1 to MN, it works on any timeframe. Q: Can I disable alerts?

A: Yes, simply set AlertsEnabled = false. Q: Which assets are supported?

A: Forex, Commodities (Gold, Oil), Indices, or any instrument available in MT5. Q: Will it slow down my chart with many candles?

A: No, the indicator is optimized for real-time performance, even with charts containing thousands of bars. Q: Can I customize the MA method?

A: Yes, choose SMA, EMA, or LWMA, and the applied price as needed.





