Fusion 1

Fusion 1 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the ADX indicator.

Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings,

allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired.


Live Signal


Key Features 


✅ 100% Automated Trading System

✅ Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended)

✅ Money Management & Risk Control Settings

✅ User-Friendly


Recommending Settings 


✔️ Account Type: ECN / Low Spread

✔️ Minimum Balance: $200

✔️ Timeframe: M15

✔️ Pairs: XAU/USD 

✔️ VPS Recommended for 24/7 Operation

✔️Download Set File


Backrest & Results


✔️ Back-tested on 99% Quality Data

✔️ Drawdown: Less than 11%

✔️ Period: 2023–2025



Terms & Disclaimer 


⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ It is strongly recommended to perform backtesting before using it.


Plus de l'auteur
Mafio
Kyaw Zan Tun
Experts
Mafio EA – Smart Trading with Modified Moving Average & Fibonacci Logic Mafio EA is an Expert Advisor built on a powerful combination of Modified Moving Averages and Fibonacci-based strategies to identify potential market opportunities. This EA is designed with a focus on precision and adaptability for changing market conditions. ️ Important Notice Past performance does not guarantee future results. The fact that Mafio EA performed well in previous tests does not mean it will always rema
EA Wavex
Kyaw Zan Tun
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed around a Trend Following strategy combined with Market Structure analysis to identify and follow reliable price movements. It avoids short-term noise and focuses on aligning trades with the broader market direction. Trading Logic: The EA analyzes price structure and trend conditions to determine optimal entry and exit points. It is built to follow market momentum rather than predict sudden reversals. Risk Management: Equipped with a robust risk management system,
