Supply Demand Brake Out

Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition

Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection

WHAT IS THIS EA?

The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard.

KEY FEATURES

Professional Dashboard

Real-time statistics - Win rate, profit/loss, total trades

Live account metrics - Balance, equity, free margin

Zone status indicators - Active supply/demand zones highlighted

Signal alerts - BUY READY, SELL READY, IN POSITION status

Fully customizable - Colors, position, compact mode

4 Advanced Risk Management Modes

Risk % of Balance - Risk fixed percentage per trade (recommended)
Risk % of Equity - Dynamic risk based on current equity
Fixed Lot Size - Trade constant volume
Fixed Money Amount - Risk specific dollar amount

False Breakout Protection

Auto-close on reversal - Exits losing trades early

Configurable distance - Set your comfort level (default: 10 pips)

Saves your capital - Prevents getting stuck in fake breakouts

Smart Trading Logic

Automatic zone identification - Finds supply/demand zones

CHoCH detection - Identifies trend reversals

Liquidity sweep confirmation - Catches institutional moves

Momentum filters - Only takes high-probability setups

Dynamic SL/TP - Adapts to market conditions

Volume Protection System

Maximum lot size limiter - Prevents broker rejections

Volume validation - Checks all broker requirements

Margin calculator - Ensures sufficient funds

Smart position sizing - Never exceeds safe limits

TESTED & PROVEN

Forex Majors - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD Forex Crosses - EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/NZD Precious Metals - XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver) Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500 Stocks - Major stocks with sufficient liquidity

Optimal Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1 Strategy Tester Verified: 400+ trades tested across multiple instruments

QUICK START (3 STEPS)

Step 1: Install

Drag EA onto your chart → Allow AutoTrading → Done!

Step 2: Configure

Set Risk Management Type to "Balance %"

Set Risk Percent to 0.5-1.0%

Set Max Lot Size to 1.0-2.0 lots

to 1.0-2.0 lots Enable Auto Close on False Breakout

Step 3: Trade

The EA automatically:

Identifies supply/demand zones

Waits for confirmation signals

Opens trades with proper risk

Manages positions to profit/stop loss

Closes early on false breakouts

INPUT PARAMETERS

Strategy Settings

CHoCH Detection Period: 20 bars BOS Detection Period: 20 bars Supply/Demand Bars: 50 bars (lookback period)

Risk Management

Risk Management Type: Balance % / Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed Money Risk Percent: 1.0% (adjustable 0.1-5.0%) Fixed Lot Size: 0.01 (if using fixed mode) Fixed Money Amount: 100 (if using fixed money) Maximum Lot Size: 0 (0=broker max, or set custom limit) Auto Close on False Breakout: true/false Auto Close Distance: 10 pips

Entry Filters

Use Bearish Confirmation: true (requires confirmation candle) Use Momentum: true (confirms directional strength) Check Liquidity: true (detects stop hunts)

Trade Management

Use Fixed SL: false (dynamic SL recommended) Fixed Stop Loss: 500 points Use Fixed TP: false (uses risk-reward ratio) Fixed Take Profit: 1000 points Risk:Reward Ratio: 2.0 (default 1:2)

Dashboard Settings

Show Dashboard: true/false Dashboard Position: X/Y coordinates Colors: Fully customizable Zone Transparency: 0-100% Compact Mode: true/false

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY INSTRUMENT

Forex Majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD)

Timeframe: M15, M30, H1

Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade

Max Lot: 2.0 lots

Auto Close: 10-15 pips

Gold (XAU/USD)

Timeframe: M5, M15, M30

Risk: 0.5-0.75% per trade

Max Lot: 1.0 lot

Auto Close: 20-30 pips

Indices (US30, NAS100)

Timeframe: M15, M30, H1

Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade

Max Lot: Per broker specifications

Auto Close: 10-50 points (index-specific)

Stocks

Timeframe: M15, M30, H1

Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade

Max Lot: As per broker

Auto Close: Based on stock volatility

HOW IT WORKS

1. Zone Identification

The EA scans the last 50 bars to identify:

Supply Zones - Areas where price reversed downward

Demand Zones - Areas where price reversed upward

Uses swing highs/lows and CHoCH patterns

2. Entry Confirmation

When price enters a zone, the EA checks:

Confirmation candle (bearish for sell, bullish for buy)

Momentum in correct direction

Liquidity build-up (stop hunt detection)

All filters must pass for entry

3. Trade Execution

Calculates position size based on risk settings

Validates lot size against broker limits

Checks available margin

Places market order with SL/TP

Monitors for false breakout

4. Trade Management

Normal Exit: Hit stop loss or take profit

Early Exit: Auto-close if price reverses (false breakout)

Statistics: All trades tracked in dashboard

Zone Reset: Zones update after each candle

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Traders who understand supply/demand concepts
Busy professionals wanting automation
Day traders on 5M-1H timeframes
Multi-instrument traders (forex, gold, stocks)
Risk-conscious traders needing position sizing
Anyone wanting professional trade tracking

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800 or higher)

Account Type: Netting accounts (standard MT5)

Broker: Low spread, fast execution, no restrictions

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Capital: Minimum $500 for proper risk management

Best Practices

Start with 0.5% risk per trade
Test on demo for 1-2 weeks first
Use on tested timeframes (M5-H1)
Set reasonable max lot size
Enable false breakout protection
Monitor first few trades manually
Keep EA running 24/7 for best results

Not Suitable For

Scalping (too short timeframe)
Long-term investing (too long timeframe)
Ranging markets (needs trending conditions)
High spread brokers (reduces profitability)
Accounts under $100 (insufficient capital)

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

Realistic Metrics

Win Rate: 45-55% (quality over quantity)

Risk:Reward: 1:2 default (adjustable)

Trades per Day: 1-5 depending on timeframe

Max Drawdown: 10-20% with 1% risk

Recovery Speed: Fast due to high R:R ratio

What Makes This EA Different?

False breakout protection - Most EAs don't have this
4 risk management modes - Flexibility for all traders
Professional dashboard - Know exactly what's happening
Volume limit protection - Never get "rejected" errors
Multi-instrument tested - Forex, gold, stocks verified
Clean professional code - No random entry logic

RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always:

Use proper risk management (max 2% per trade)

Test thoroughly on demo first

Never risk money you cannot afford to lose

Monitor EA performance regularly

Understand the trading strategy before using

Use reputable brokers with good conditions

The seller provides the EA "as is" without guarantees of profitability.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this work on MT4? A: No, this is MT5 only. MT4 version not available.

Q: What's the minimum deposit? A: $500 minimum recommended for proper risk management with 0.5-1% risk.

Q: Does it work on all brokers? A: Yes, but works best with low-spread brokers offering fast execution.

Q: Can I use it on multiple pairs simultaneously? A: Yes! Run separate instances on different charts. Ensure sufficient margin.

Q: Will it work on H4 or Daily timeframes? A: Not recommended. Tested and optimized for M5-H1 timeframes only.

Q: What happens during news events? A: EA trades normally. Consider disabling during major news if desired.

Q: Does it use martingale or grid strategies? A: No! It uses proper risk management with dynamic position sizing.

Q: Can I modify the source code? A: Depends on license type. Contact seller for details.

Q: What if I get "Volume limit reached" error? A: Set the "Max Lot Size" parameter to limit position size (e.g., 1.0-2.0 lots).

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee? A: Follow MQL5 Market refund policy. Test thoroughly on demo first.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Supply_Demand_Breakout.ex5 - Compiled EA file
Complete user manual - Setup and configuration guide
Recommended settings - For different instruments
Strategy explanation - Understand the logic
Risk management guide - Protect your capital
Video tutorial (if available) - Visual walkthrough

SUPPORT & UPDATES

Free lifetime updates - Bug fixes and improvements

Email support - Questions answered within 24-48 hours

Active development - Regular enhancements

User feedback - Considered for future versions

Current Version: 2.07 (Latest) Last Updated: 2024 Language: English (interface and documentation)

WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?

Compared to Other EAs:

Transparent strategy - Clear supply/demand logic, no black box
Risk protection - Multiple safeguards against losses
Visual feedback - Professional dashboard shows everything
Tested thoroughly - 400+ strategy tester trades verified
Clean execution - No hedging, martingale, or dangerous tactics
Educational - Learn supply/demand while it trad

Our Commitment:

Quality code - Professional MQL5 programming

Honest marketing - Realistic expectations, no hype

Customer support - We're here to help you succeed

Continuous improvement - Regular updates based on feedback

CONTACT & SUPPORT

For questions, support, or custom modifications:

Message through MQL5 Market

Response time: 24-48 hours

Languages: English

FINAL THOUGHTS

The Supply Demand Breakout EA is designed for serious traders who want to automate a proven strategy with professional risk management. It's not a "get rich quick" system – it's a sophisticated tool for disciplined trading.

Best suited for:

Traders who understand technical analysis

Those wanting to automate their manual strategy

Professionals needing consistent execution

Multi-instrument traders seeking efficiency

Trading forex, gold, stocks, and indices carries a high level of risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.