Supply Demand Brake Out

Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition

Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection

 WHAT IS THIS EA?

The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard.

Perfect for traders who want to automate supply/demand trading without spending hours watching charts!

 KEY FEATURES

 Professional Dashboard

  • Real-time statistics - Win rate, profit/loss, total trades
  • Live account metrics - Balance, equity, free margin
  • Zone status indicators - Active supply/demand zones highlighted
  • Signal alerts - BUY READY, SELL READY, IN POSITION status
  • Fully customizable - Colors, position, compact mode

 4 Advanced Risk Management Modes

  1. Risk % of Balance - Risk fixed percentage per trade (recommended)
  2. Risk % of Equity - Dynamic risk based on current equity
  3. Fixed Lot Size - Trade constant volume
  4. Fixed Money Amount - Risk specific dollar amount

 False Breakout Protection

  • Auto-close on reversal - Exits losing trades early
  • Configurable distance - Set your comfort level (default: 10 pips)
  • Saves your capital - Prevents getting stuck in fake breakouts

 Smart Trading Logic

  • Automatic zone identification - Finds supply/demand zones
  • CHoCH detection - Identifies trend reversals
  • Liquidity sweep confirmation - Catches institutional moves
  • Momentum filters - Only takes high-probability setups
  • Dynamic SL/TP - Adapts to market conditions

 Volume Protection System

  • Maximum lot size limiter - Prevents broker rejections
  • Volume validation - Checks all broker requirements
  • Margin calculator - Ensures sufficient funds
  • Smart position sizing - Never exceeds safe limits

 TESTED & PROVEN

Forex Majors - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD  Forex Crosses - EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/NZD  Precious Metals - XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver)  Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500  Stocks - Major stocks with sufficient liquidity

Optimal Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1 Strategy Tester Verified: 400+ trades tested across multiple instruments

 QUICK START (3 STEPS)

Step 1: Install

Drag EA onto your chart → Allow AutoTrading → Done!

Step 2: Configure

  • Set Risk Management Type to "Balance %"
  • Set Risk Percent to 0.5-1.0%
  • Set Max Lot Size to 1.0-2.0 lots
  • Enable Auto Close on False Breakout

Step 3: Trade

The EA automatically:

  •  Identifies supply/demand zones
  •  Waits for confirmation signals
  •  Opens trades with proper risk
  •  Manages positions to profit/stop loss
  •  Closes early on false breakouts

 INPUT PARAMETERS

Strategy Settings

CHoCH Detection Period: 20 bars BOS Detection Period: 20 bars Supply/Demand Bars: 50 bars (lookback period)

Risk Management

Risk Management Type: Balance % / Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed Money
Risk Percent: 1.0% (adjustable 0.1-5.0%)
Fixed Lot Size: 0.01 (if using fixed mode)
Fixed Money Amount: 100 (if using fixed money)
Maximum Lot Size: 0 (0=broker max, or set custom limit)
Auto Close on False Breakout: true/false
Auto Close Distance: 10 pips

Entry Filters

Use Bearish Confirmation: true (requires confirmation candle) Use Momentum: true (confirms directional strength) Check Liquidity: true (detects stop hunts)

Trade Management

Use Fixed SL: false (dynamic SL recommended)
Fixed Stop Loss: 500 points
Use Fixed TP: false (uses risk-reward ratio)
Fixed Take Profit: 1000 points
Risk:Reward Ratio: 2.0 (default 1:2)

Dashboard Settings

Show Dashboard: true/false Dashboard Position: X/Y coordinates Colors: Fully customizable Zone Transparency: 0-100% Compact Mode: true/false

 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY INSTRUMENT

Forex Majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD)

  • Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
  • Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade
  • Max Lot: 2.0 lots
  • Auto Close: 10-15 pips

Gold (XAU/USD)

  • Timeframe: M5, M15, M30
  • Risk: 0.5-0.75% per trade
  • Max Lot: 1.0 lot
  • Auto Close: 20-30 pips

Indices (US30, NAS100)

  • Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
  • Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade
  • Max Lot: Per broker specifications
  • Auto Close: 10-50 points (index-specific)

Stocks

  • Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
  • Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade
  • Max Lot: As per broker
  • Auto Close: Based on stock volatility

 HOW IT WORKS

1. Zone Identification

The EA scans the last 50 bars to identify:

  • Supply Zones - Areas where price reversed downward
  • Demand Zones - Areas where price reversed upward
  • Uses swing highs/lows and CHoCH patterns

2. Entry Confirmation

When price enters a zone, the EA checks:

  •  Confirmation candle (bearish for sell, bullish for buy)
  •  Momentum in correct direction
  •  Liquidity build-up (stop hunt detection)
  •  All filters must pass for entry

3. Trade Execution

  • Calculates position size based on risk settings
  • Validates lot size against broker limits
  • Checks available margin
  • Places market order with SL/TP
  • Monitors for false breakout

4. Trade Management

  • Normal Exit: Hit stop loss or take profit
  • Early Exit: Auto-close if price reverses (false breakout)
  • Statistics: All trades tracked in dashboard
  • Zone Reset: Zones update after each candle

 WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Traders who understand supply/demand concepts  Busy professionals wanting automation  Day traders on 5M-1H timeframes  Multi-instrument traders (forex, gold, stocks)  Risk-conscious traders needing position sizing  Anyone wanting professional trade tracking

 IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800 or higher)
  • Account Type: Netting accounts (standard MT5)
  • Broker: Low spread, fast execution, no restrictions
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Capital: Minimum $500 for proper risk management

Best Practices

 Start with 0.5% risk per trade  Test on demo for 1-2 weeks first  Use on tested timeframes (M5-H1)  Set reasonable max lot size  Enable false breakout protection  Monitor first few trades manually  Keep EA running 24/7 for best results

Not Suitable For

 Scalping (too short timeframe)  Long-term investing (too long timeframe)  Ranging markets (needs trending conditions)  High spread brokers (reduces profitability)  Accounts under $100 (insufficient capital)

 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

Realistic Metrics

  • Win Rate: 45-55% (quality over quantity)
  • Risk:Reward: 1:2 default (adjustable)
  • Trades per Day: 1-5 depending on timeframe
  • Max Drawdown: 10-20% with 1% risk
  • Recovery Speed: Fast due to high R:R ratio

What Makes This EA Different?

False breakout protection - Most EAs don't have this  4 risk management modes - Flexibility for all traders  Professional dashboard - Know exactly what's happening  Volume limit protection - Never get "rejected" errors  Multi-instrument tested - Forex, gold, stocks verified  Clean professional code - No random entry logic

 RISK WARNING

Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always:

  • Use proper risk management (max 2% per trade)
  • Test thoroughly on demo first
  • Never risk money you cannot afford to lose
  • Monitor EA performance regularly
  • Understand the trading strategy before using
  • Use reputable brokers with good conditions

The seller provides the EA "as is" without guarantees of profitability.

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this work on MT4? A: No, this is MT5 only. MT4 version not available.

Q: What's the minimum deposit? A: $500 minimum recommended for proper risk management with 0.5-1% risk.

Q: Does it work on all brokers? A: Yes, but works best with low-spread brokers offering fast execution.

Q: Can I use it on multiple pairs simultaneously? A: Yes! Run separate instances on different charts. Ensure sufficient margin.

Q: Will it work on H4 or Daily timeframes? A: Not recommended. Tested and optimized for M5-H1 timeframes only.

Q: What happens during news events? A: EA trades normally. Consider disabling during major news if desired.

Q: Does it use martingale or grid strategies? A: No! It uses proper risk management with dynamic position sizing.

Q: Can I modify the source code? A: Depends on license type. Contact seller for details.

Q: What if I get "Volume limit reached" error? A: Set the "Max Lot Size" parameter to limit position size (e.g., 1.0-2.0 lots).

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee? A: Follow MQL5 Market refund policy. Test thoroughly on demo first.

 WHAT'S INCLUDED

Supply_Demand_Breakout.ex5 - Compiled EA file  Complete user manual - Setup and configuration guide  Recommended settings - For different instruments  Strategy explanation - Understand the logic  Risk management guide - Protect your capital  Video tutorial (if available) - Visual walkthrough

 SUPPORT & UPDATES

  • Free lifetime updates - Bug fixes and improvements
  • Email support - Questions answered within 24-48 hours
  • Active development - Regular enhancements
  • User feedback - Considered for future versions

Current Version: 2.07 (Latest) Last Updated: 2024 Language: English (interface and documentation)

 WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?

Compared to Other EAs:

Transparent strategy - Clear supply/demand logic, no black box  Risk protection - Multiple safeguards against losses  Visual feedback - Professional dashboard shows everything  Tested thoroughly - 400+ strategy tester trades verified  Clean execution - No hedging, martingale, or dangerous tactics  Educational - Learn supply/demand while it trad

Our Commitment:

  • Quality code - Professional MQL5 programming
  • Honest marketing - Realistic expectations, no hype
  • Customer support - We're here to help you succeed
  • Continuous improvement - Regular updates based on feedback

 SPECIAL OFFER

Limited Time: Get started today and receive:

  •  Exclusive setup guide for your broker
  •  Recommended settings PDF
  •  Priority email support for 30 days
  •  Free updates for life

 CONTACT & SUPPORT

For questions, support, or custom modifications:

  • Message through MQL5 Market
  • Response time: 24-48 hours
  • Languages: English

 FINAL THOUGHTS

The Supply Demand Breakout EA is designed for serious traders who want to automate a proven strategy with professional risk management. It's not a "get rich quick" system – it's a sophisticated tool for disciplined trading.

Best suited for:

  • Traders who understand technical analysis
  • Those wanting to automate their manual strategy
  • Professionals needing consistent execution
  • Multi-instrument traders seeking efficiency

Start your automated supply/demand trading journey today!

Trading forex, gold, stocks, and indices carries a high level of risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


