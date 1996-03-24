Fusion 1

Fusion 1 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the ADX indicator.

Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings,

allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired.


Live Signal


Key Features 


✅ 100% Automated Trading System

✅ Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended)

✅ Money Management & Risk Control Settings

✅ User-Friendly


Recommending Settings 


✔️ Account Type: ECN / Low Spread

✔️ Minimum Balance: $200

✔️ Timeframe: M15

✔️ Pairs: XAU/USD 

✔️ VPS Recommended for 24/7 Operation

✔️Download Set File


Backrest & Results


✔️ Back-tested on 99% Quality Data

✔️ Drawdown: Less than 11%

✔️ Period: 2023–2025



Terms & Disclaimer 


⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ It is strongly recommended to perform backtesting before using it.


