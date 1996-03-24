Fusion 1
- Kyaw Zan Tun
Fusion 1 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the ADX indicator.
Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings,
allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired.
Key Features
✅ 100% Automated Trading System
✅ Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended)
✅ Money Management & Risk Control Settings
✅ User-Friendly
Recommending Settings
✔️ Account Type: ECN / Low Spread
✔️ Minimum Balance: $200
✔️ Timeframe: M15
✔️ Pairs: XAU/USD
✔️ VPS Recommended for 24/7 Operation
Backrest & Results
✔️ Back-tested on 99% Quality Data
✔️ Drawdown: Less than 11%
✔️ Period: 2023–2025
Terms & Disclaimer
⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.
⚠️ It is strongly recommended to perform backtesting before using it.