All Blogs / Other All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Other Fusion 2 Set Files 25 July 2025, 02:53 Kyaw Zan Tun 0 117 The set files are only for XAU/USD 15 mins Files: 15Min_Recovery.set 5 kb 15Min_No_Recovery.set 5 kb To add comments, please log in or register My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 16 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 14 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 32 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 26 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 72 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB