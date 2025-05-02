Crystal Dashboard

Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility

Overview
Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart.
It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible.

Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/loss, daily results, and all-time performance tracking, with full customization to match any chart theme.

Key Features

1. Live Profit and Loss Monitoring

  • Floating Profit and Loss displayed in real-time.

  • Daily Profit separated from All-Time Profit for clarity.

  • Constant updates with minimal delay.

2. Smart Chart Integration

  • On-screen dashboard positioned neatly within the chart window.

  • Automatic adaptation to light and dark chart themes.

  • Responsive placement to avoid interfering with candles or indicators.

3. Customizable Settings

  • Adjustable font size, panel location, and refresh intervals.

  • User-defined colors for profit, loss, background, titles, and labels.

  • Option to hide/show Floating PnL for a simplified view.

4. Performance Overview

  • Tracks current open trades, active trading symbols, and closed profit statistics.

  • Optimized for low CPU usage, even on lower-end systems.

  • Adjustable refresh rate to balance speed and performance.

5. Clean Visual Design

  • Flicker-free updates with smooth display transitions.

  • Horizontal separators for structured layout.

  • Minimalistic style for clarity and readability.

Inputs & Customization

  • Dashboard Title: Editable title for panel identification.

  • Font Sizes and Layout: User-controlled font and spacing.

  • Theme Adaptation: Auto light/dark switching or manual mode.

  • Color Settings: Profit, Loss, Text, Background, and Labels.

  • Refresh Interval: Adjustable for real-time or performance-optimized updates.

  • Floating PnL Visibility: Option to toggle display on or off.

Best Suited For

  • Manual traders who need constant awareness of profitability.

  • Scalpers and intraday traders monitoring short-term results.

  • Swing traders who want long-term profitability tracking.

  • Dashboard users preferring a modern and adaptive interface.

Technical Information

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Display Type: On-chart dashboard panel

  • Performance: CPU-optimized for efficiency

  • Author: Jawad (Crystal Forex)

  • Copyright: © 2025 Crystal Forex

Disclaimer

This is a technical utility for monitoring account performance.
It does not provide trading signals, financial advice, or guaranteed profitability.
All trading carries risk — users should test on a demo account before applying in live environments.


