Timeless Charts

Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy, down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise trading experience.

This application does not work / can be tested in the strategy tester.

The application requires user interaction with the custom interface and historical ticks data copying, not supported by the strategy tester.

The application bypasses native MT5 limitations and offers a powerful charting engine that delivers enhanced visuals and robust features, including:

  • Custom Ticks Aggregation Types (By Timeframe in Seconds/Minutes/Hours/Days, Ticks Count, Range Bars, Renko Bars, Line Break, Kagi and Point and Figure)

  • Volume/Order Flow Analisys Tools like Clusters/Footprints, Bar Statistics, Volume Profiles, Market Profiles, Volume Weighted Moving Averages (VWAPs)

  • Technical Indicators (ADX, ATR, ATR Stop, Bollinger Bands, Donchian Channel, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Standard Deviation, Stochastic, Volumes, Delta Volumes, Cumulative Delta Volumes, Weis Wave, HiLo Activator, etc)

  • Drawing Tools (Text/Label, Horizontal Lines, Vertical Lines, Trend Lines, Triangles, Rectangles, Fibonacci Retracement, Fibonnaci Expansion, Equidistant Channel, Fibonacci Channel, Linear Regression Channel, Standard Deviation Channel, VWAP, Profile, TPO, etc.)

  • Crosshair synchronization across the charts with same symbol

  • Trading levels visualization with ability to close and / or modify order and positions

  • Quick trade panel for open positions with predefined stop loss and take profit

  • Quick placement of pending orders holding the keys SHIFT (for pending buy) and CTRL (for pending sell)

  • Market replay for training your trading skill and strategies

  • Trade simulation allows you trade on a virtual account (aka paper money account) in real time market and / or in Market Replay

      Why MT5 Volumetric Charts?

      • True timestamped bars, not tied to 1-minute charts

      • Full freedom to use non-time-based and order flow charts

      • High-performance, independent rendering engine

      • Built for precision trading, order flow analysis, and scalping

      • Ideal for traders using volume, delta, and custom bar strategies

      Not ready for get it now? Subscribe to the channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/timelesscharts and keep informed about the project updates.

      DYJ BoS EA
      Daying Cao
      Experts
      DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends. Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market. Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the o
      Nova WDX Trader
      Anita Monus
      Experts
      Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
      EA Universe MT5
      Sergey Batudayev
      Experts
      Univers   conseiller commercial       est un robot de trading pour MT5, qui a dans son arsenal la capacité de trader sur les indicateurs suivants : MACD CCI WPR AO STOCHASTIQUE ÉLAN DÉMARQUEUR Le choix d'un indicateur négocié peut être effectué dans les paramètres internes du conseiller. La durée de travail du conseiller H1, mais il peut également être utilisé sur un TF plus jeune, cela augmentera le nombre de transactions, respectivement la rentabilité et le risque. Paires de trading recommandé
      Disuman MT5
      Alessandro Grossi
      Experts
      Sai intercettare i prezzi di ingresso di un mercato e prevedere se saliranno o scenderanno nelle prossime ore? Sai stabilire quanto tempo tenere aperta una posizione e riconoscere se corretta o sbagliata? Se corretta sai decidere se incrementarla e incassarla entro i giusti termini? Nel caso la tua posizione si rilevi errata sei in grado di pianificare un recupero nelle giusta direzione con la giusta misura? Sei in grado di prendere una decisione in qualsiasi situazione che protegga il tuo capi
      MonteCarlo Simulation
      Omega J Msigwa
      Indicateurs
      À propos de l'indicateur Ce indicateur est basé sur des simulations de Monte Carlo des prix de clôture d'un instrument financier. Par définition, Monte Carlo est une technique statistique utilisée pour modéliser la probabilité de différents résultats dans un processus impliquant des nombres aléatoires basés sur des résultats observés précédemment. Comment cela fonctionne-t-il ? Ce indicateur génère plusieurs scénarios de prix pour un actif en modélisant les variations de prix aléatoires au fil
      Gecko EA MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (1)
      Experts
      NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
      R1 Deep Seek EA
      Canberk Dogan Denizli
      Experts
      R1 Deep Seek EA - La solution de trading de précision ultime ! Si vous recherchez une approche de trading hautement efficace, cohérente et durable sur le marché du Forex, combinée à un système avancé de calcul de moyenne basé sur les mathématiques, alors R1 Deep Seek EA est la solution parfaite pour vous ! Qu'est-ce qui rend R1 Deep Seek EA unique ? R1 Deep Seek EA est conçu avec une stratégie intelligente qui exécute des transactions précises et calculées. Il place plusieurs ordres d'achat e
      Guard Scalper
      Entus Sofian
      Experts
      Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
      Ultra KZM
      Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
      Experts
      Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
      US500 Scalper
      Sergey Batudayev
      Experts
      Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
      Universal US100 HFT
      Murad Nagiev
      Experts
      "Universal US100 HFT" est un robot de scalping à haute fréquence conçu pour trader l'indice NASDAQ 100 (US100). Le robot se concentre sur des opérations à court terme, exploitant les fluctuations mineures du marché pour générer des profits. Il n'utilise pas de stratégies risquées telles que le grid ou la martingale, ce qui le rend plus sûr et plus résistant à la volatilité du marché. Caractéristiques principales : Scalping à haute fréquence :   Le robot est conçu pour des opérations rapides avec
      Mine Farm
      Maryna Kauzova
      Experts
      Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
      Indicement MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      3.96 (24)
      Experts
      Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
      TradeForge AlphaGain AI
      Akshay Chunilal Patil
      Experts
      AlphaGain AI – Précision de niveau expert avec IA nouvelle génération AlphaGain AI est un Expert Advisor (EA) haut de gamme pour MetaTrader 5, alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle et plus de 10 ans de données historiques pour des signaux fiables et une gestion des risques avancée. Caractéristiques principales : Noyau IA : détecte les figures de chandeliers, zones de volatilité et impulsion du marché ; Entraîné sur 10+ années de données ; Stratégie intelligente d’entrée/sortie : SL/T
      RSI Auto Trader
      Harun Benge
      Experts
      The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
      HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
      Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
      Indicateurs
      L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" pour MT5 a été créé pour faciliter l'analyse au moment de la négociation. La barre HLC a été utilisée par Richard Wyckoff et est actuellement largement utilisée dans les opérations "VSA". Wyckoff a découvert que l'utilisation de High, Low et Close rend le graphique beaucoup plus propre et plus facile à analyser. L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" permet : # Modifiez la largeur de la barre ; # Laissez la barre de la même couleur ; # Et mettez en évidence le bar
      Rainbow EA MT5
      Jamal El Alama
      Experts
      Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
      Supernatural Li Shao Xia
      Dequan Li
      Experts
      Un concentré de l'essence de plus de dix ans d'expérience de Trading! Tout d'abord, le trading automatique est très difficile de réaliser le trading de tendance, tout comme la question de savoir s'il y a d'abord un indicateur ou d'abord un prix, bien sûr, il y a d'abord un prix et d'autres indicateurs, donc nous nous référons à n'importe quel indicateur. Martingel Trading est une méthode de Trading très célèbre, mais cette méthode conduira à une explosion finale du compte à zéro, le temps d'une
      Sydney MT5
      Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
      3.26 (19)
      Experts
      Sydney est un algorithme complexe et novateur qui utilise l'intelligence artificielle en combinaison avec l'analyse technique traditionnelle pour prédire les mouvements futurs du marché des symboles GBPUSD et USDJPY . Ce conseiller expert utilise des réseaux neuronaux récurrents, en particulier des cellules à mémoire à long terme, qui sont formés à l'aide de données provenant d'indicateurs d'analyse technique. Grâce à cette méthode, l'EA est capable d'apprendre quels indicateurs sont les plus pe
      AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
      Aleksej Poljakov
      Indicateurs
      L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
      Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
      Anton Serozhkin
      Indicateurs
      ##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
      Fuzzy Predictor EA
      Renato Takahashi
      Experts
      Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Experts
      SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.95 (57)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
      Aureus MT5
      Theo Karam
      Experts
      Extended Round 1 Special Pricing for Early Adopters | Current Price: $299 - Only 10 copies left at this price | Next Price: $399 Aureus MT5 is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold. Combining the precision of a price reversal trading strategy with advanced machine learning, Aureus MT5 provides traders with a reliable tool to navigate the complexities of the Gold market. Strategy Aureus MT5 employs a multi-faceted approach with three distinct price reversal strat
      New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
      Nikolay Kositsin
      Indicateurs
      Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
      Blue CARA MT5
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
      Trade bot Smartic
      Dmytro Merenko
      Experts
      ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
      GoldRobotics
      Patiwat Phinitsuwan
      Experts
      GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
      Tyler Sanchez
      573
      Tyler Sanchez 2025.09.13 21:27 
       

      Répondre à l'avis