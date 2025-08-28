Dynamic Volume Range Profile with Fair Value Zone

The "Volume Range Profile with Fair Value" (VRPFV) indicator is a powerful volume analysis tool designed to help traders better understand market structure and identify key price areas where significant institutional activity occurs. Instead of just looking at volume on individual candlesticks, VRPFV analyzes the distribution of volume by price level within a specific time range, providing deep insights into the "footprint" of smart money.

VRPFV consists of the following core components:

The indicator focuses on analyzing volume within two specific price zones: an upper zone (often associated with selling pressure) and a lower zone (often associated with buying pressure) of the highest-low price range over a defined period. Point of Control (POC): Within each zone (upper and lower), the POC is the price level with the highest traded volume. This is the price level that the market has accepted the most within that zone, indicating high consensus between buyers and sellers.

These labels display the total accumulated buy or sell volume within each zone, helping you assess the overall buying or selling pressure in key areas. Value Area (VA): This is a newly added feature. The VA is the price range within which a significant percentage (default 70%) of the total traded volume in a zone has occurred. The VA is bounded by two levels: Value Area High (VAH): The highest price level of the Value Area. Value Area Low (VAL): The lowest price level of the Value Area. This area is colored differently for easy identification.

Input Parameters (Settings)

You can customize the VRPFV indicator through the following parameters:

LookbackPeriod : The number of historical candlesticks used to determine the highest and lowest price range for the volume zones. A larger value creates broader zones and more stable volume profiles.

ZoneWidthPct (Zone Width (% of Range)): The percentage of the total price range allocated to each volume zone. A smaller value makes zones narrower, focusing on extremes; a larger value expands the zones to cover more volume.

BinsPerZone : The number of horizontal bins (bars) in each volume zone. More bins provide finer granularity for the volume histogram.

UpperZoneColor : The background color for the upper volume zone.

LowerZoneColor : The background color for the lower volume zone.

PocBinColor : The color of the bin with the largest volume (POC).

ShowMidline : Toggles the display of a dashed midline within each volume zone.

MidlineColor : The color of the midline.

ShowPocLabel : Toggles the display of the POC volume percentage label.

ShowTotalLabel : Toggles the display of total buy/sell volume labels in each zone.

ShowValueArea : Toggles the display of the Value Area (VA).

ValueAreaPct : The percentage of volume required to define the Value Area (default 70%).

ValueAreaColor : The background color for the Value Area.

How to Apply in Trading (Practical Application)

VRPFV provides deep insights into market behavior and can be applied in various trading strategies: