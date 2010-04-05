Reserve Gold
- Experts
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
Reserve Gold is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event. It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
- The Expert Advisor predicts the price movement in the future. Using the theory of relativity to calculate motion.
- Trades every week
- Finds the best places to range trade the market
- Trades better than most humans!
Recommendation
- Work Best On XAUUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
- Minimum Deposit of 30 for default settings
- Time Frame: 5M. Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2)