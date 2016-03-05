Protocol Gold
- Experts
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 5
Protocol Gold is a volatility scalper that trades efficiently, the algorithm has been designed to work best on XAUUSD. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Protocol Gold recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit. Can work on small balance accounts. This Expert Advisor has been well optimized to provide protection to your capital.
Benefits and features
- Fully automated and does not require extra attention
- Suitable for working with any brokers
- There is a function to automatically calculate the volume based on the size of the deposit
- A simple mechanism for managing risk by changing the parameters for calculating the volume
- Optimized for working with XAUUSD, it is recommended to use the default settings
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Minimum deposit
|100
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick