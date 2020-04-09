Gold Heavy
- Experts
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Gold Heavy is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The system focuses on capturing medium-term impulse price movements and executes trades only when a clear trend is identified, ensuring precision and consistency.
With its proprietary filtering algorithm, Gold Heavy effectively eliminates false signals, providing optimal entry points for potentially higher profits.
Usage Tips
✔ No dangerous trading strategies – No Martingale, No Grid, No over-risky scalping.
✔ Advanced technical analysis tailored for Gold (XAUUSD).
✔ Smart filtering system to avoid false entries.
✔ Stable and reliable performance when using the recommended settings.
✅ How It Works
-
Trades are opened only in confirmed market trends.
-
Avoids overtrading by applying strict entry conditions.
-
Built for long-term consistency, not aggressive high-risk methods.
Usage Instructions
-
Attach the EA to your chart and use the built-in Buy/Sell buttons for manual confirmation.
-
Load only one EA per symbol – never run two EAs on the same pair.
-
If Buy/Sell buttons are not visible, the EA is processing an active order.
-
The EA can trade multiple symbols independently at the same time.
-
No need to change Magic Numbers when using on different symbols.
-
Run on a VPS or keep your terminal active 24/5 for uninterrupted operation.
-
Do not remove the EA during active trading to ensure smooth order handling.
-
On fixed spread accounts, using a smaller trading zone improves performance.
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5 (recommended) – works on other timeframes as well.
-
Account Type: ECN
-
Minimum Deposit: $30
-
Broker: Prefer brokers with low spreads for better results.
-
When running backtests, always use fixed spread (≤ 20) to avoid distorted results caused by variable spreads.
-
The EA can also work on other currency pairs with optimized settings, but XAUUSD M5 provides the most reliable results.