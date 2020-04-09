Gold Heavy is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The system focuses on capturing medium-term impulse price movements and executes trades only when a clear trend is identified, ensuring precision and consistency.

With its proprietary filtering algorithm, Gold Heavy effectively eliminates false signals, providing optimal entry points for potentially higher profits.

Usage Tips

✔ No dangerous trading strategies – No Martingale, No Grid, No over-risky scalping.

✔ Advanced technical analysis tailored for Gold (XAUUSD).

✔ Smart filtering system to avoid false entries.

✔ Stable and reliable performance when using the recommended settings.

✅ How It Works

Trades are opened only in confirmed market trends .

Avoids overtrading by applying strict entry conditions.

Built for long-term consistency, not aggressive high-risk methods.

Usage Instructions

Attach the EA to your chart and use the built-in Buy/Sell buttons for manual confirmation. Load only one EA per symbol – never run two EAs on the same pair. If Buy/Sell buttons are not visible, the EA is processing an active order. The EA can trade multiple symbols independently at the same time. No need to change Magic Numbers when using on different symbols. Run on a VPS or keep your terminal active 24/5 for uninterrupted operation. Do not remove the EA during active trading to ensure smooth order handling. On fixed spread accounts, using a smaller trading zone improves performance.

Recommended Settings

Symbol : XAUUSD

Timeframe : M5 (recommended) – works on other timeframes as well.

Account Type : ECN

Minimum Deposit : $30

Broker : Prefer brokers with low spreads for better results.

When running backtests , always use fixed spread (≤ 20) to avoid distorted results caused by variable spreads.

The EA can also work on other currency pairs with optimized settings, but XAUUSD M5 provides the most reliable results.



