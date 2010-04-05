Gold Expert VR
- Experts
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
Gold Expert VR – Your Ultimate Automated Scalping Solution!
Gold Expert VR is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for scalping during periods of low market volatility. This EA integrates self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements to optimize trading decisions while minimizing risks.
🎯 Key Features of Gold Expert VR:
-
Advanced Self-Adaptive Algorithms: Automatically identifies bespoke entry points and utilizes multiple advanced filters for seamless market entry and exit.
-
Stress-Tested for Over 10 Years: Passed rigorous stress tests spanning a decade with an impressive profit-to-drawdown ratio every year.
-
Resilient to Market Fluctuations: Analyzes markets without relying on outdated indicators or patterns, ensuring robust performance even during unexpected market events.
🌟 Why Choose Gold Expert VR?
-
Easy to Configure: Suitable for both beginners and professional traders.
-
Versatile: Works on any financial instrument.
-
Fully Customizable: Easily optimized in the Strategy Tester.
-
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Supports all timeframes, with optimal performance on M5.
-
Flexible Trading Modes: Includes both trend-following and counter-trend strategies.
-
Smart Averaging Features: Supports intelligent and partial averaging modes.
-
Automatic Fee and Swap Calculations: Ensures accurate profit optimization for every trade.
-
Predictive Price Movement Analysis: Utilizes the theory of relativity to anticipate future market movements.
📈 Proven Performance:
-
Executes trades weekly with precision.
-
Identifies ideal zones for range trading.
-
Outperforms most human traders!
📋 Recommendations:
-
Best Pair: XAUUSD (compatible with any currency pair).
-
Minimum Deposit: $30 for default settings.
-
Timeframe: M5 (real-time chart timeframe is irrelevant, but ensure all timeframe data is available in the History Center - press F2).
🚀 Take Your Trading to the Next Level with Gold Expert VR!
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Gold Expert VR offers a seamless, intelligent, and efficient trading experience.