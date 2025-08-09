Grail Gold FE is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.

Grail Gold FE uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings.

The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart.

Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resistance levels. They are reset when all positions of the given symbol are closed.

The robot has no external settings. All these parameters are located in the control unit. They are interconnected and dynamically change their values during trading all the time.





For example, such parameters as support / resistance levels, virtual pending orders, virtual Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), as well as Trailing Stop, which is used to transfer positions to breakeven.





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance



However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips





Usage Guidelines

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Account Type: Compatible with all types

Leverage: Any leverage works fine

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $30

Additional Tip: Using a VPS is recommended for optimal performance.



