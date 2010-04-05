Multi Robot MartinSmart MT4


💼 MartinSmart — Intelligent Martingale with Visual Control and Risk Management

MartinSmart is a modern, multi-currency expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed by a trader for traders. It combines the time-tested martingale strategy with smart capital management, a visual control panel, and flexible risk settings. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, MartinSmart offers a reliable, customizable solution for automated trading with manual control options.

🚀 What’s New in Version 1.5:

  • Auto Close on Profit Set your target profit in percentage ( ProfitTargetPercentage ) or fixed amount ( ProfitTargetAmount ) — the EA will automatically close all trades once the goal is reached ( AutoCloseOnEquityProfit ).

  • Magic Number Filtering Manage only trades with a specific Magic Number ( ManageOnlyThisMagic ) — ideal for multi-strategy accounts.

  • Friday Auto-Close Avoid weekend gaps with CloseOnFridayAuto , including precise time settings ( FridayCloseHour , FridayCloseMinute ).

  • Slippage Control EquityCloseSlippage ensures accurate execution when auto-closing trades.

  • Interactive Control Panel On-chart buttons for instant closure of all, profitable, or losing trades.

  • Visual Indicators Real-time display of balance, profit, loss, order count, and broker time — directly on the chart.

  • Single-Symbol Mode Support Simplifies testing and moderation for Market compliance.

📊 Key Features:

  • Trade up to 28 major currency pairs simultaneously — effective risk diversification.

  • Fully automated trade opening and closing.

  • Smart martingale logic with dynamic calculation of allowed steps based on free margin.

  • Uses Moving Average and Williams’ Percent Range (WPR) indicators for signal filtering.

  • Unique per-pair control buttons (green = active, red = inactive).

  • Compatible with all brokers supporting Market Execution.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

    • LotsFor10000 — initial lot size per $10,000 balance

    • TakeProfit — target profit per trade

    • Step — minimum distance between martingale orders

    • Multiplier — lot increase coefficient

    • Magic — unique trade identifier

    • Slippage — maximum allowed slippage for trade execution

    • MaxActivePairs — max number of pairs traded simultaneously

    • MaPeriod — Moving Average indicator period

    • WprPeriod — Williams’ Percent Range indicator period

    • TimeFrame — working timeframe (recommended: M5)

    • AutoCloseOnEquityProfit — automatically close all orders when floating profit reaches target

    • ProfitTargetPercentage — target profit as a percentage of account balance

    • ProfitTargetAmount — target profit in account currency

    • ManageOnlyThisMagic — manage only orders with the current Magic Number

    • CloseOnFridayAuto — automatically close all orders on Fridays

    • FridayCloseHour — hour (broker time) for Friday auto-close

    • FridayCloseMinute — minute (broker time) for Friday auto-close

    • EquityCloseSlippage — allowed slippage when auto-closing orders based on equity profit

📌 Usage Recommendations:

  • Install the EA on any supported pair — timeframe auto-sets to M5

  • VPS hosting recommended for stable performance

  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 or equivalent on cent accounts (with starting lot 0.06)

  • Always test settings in Strategy Tester or demo account before going live

⚠️ Important Notes:

  • Martingale is a high-risk strategy. Use only risk settings you’re comfortable with

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and market volatility

🛠️ Support & Updates:

  • Free updates for all buyers

  • Detailed installation and usage guide included

  • Technical support via private messages

MartinSmart isn’t just an EA — it’s your trading partner. It helps you stay disciplined, manage risk, and make smarter decisions. If you’re looking for a martingale system you can trust — you’ve found it.



