Krembo Action

Description: The Krembo Action Trading Robot is an innovative trading assistant designed for those seeking efficient and automated trading in financial markets. Named after the legendary Israeli dessert, this robot combines boldness and reliability, providing traders with a powerful tool to achieve their financial goals.

Features:

  1. Price Action and RSI Strategies: Krembo Action is based on the effective combination of Price Action and RSI strategies. Analyzing price movements and overbought/oversold levels allows the robot to make informed decisions about entering and exiting trades.

  2. Optional Grid System: The robot offers users a flexible grid system to rebalance in case of unsuccessful trades. This helps minimize losses and maximize profits, ensuring more stable capital growth.

  3. Automated Trading: Krembo Action fully automates the trading process, allowing traders to avoid emotional mistakes and make rational decisions based on clearly defined strategies.

  4. Customization: The robot provides a wide range of settings, allowing users to adapt the trading strategy to their individual preferences and risk tolerance.

  5. Monitoring and Reporting: Krembo Action provides detailed reports on trades and strategy performance, ensuring full transparency and enabling traders to analyze their trading activity effectively.

The Krembo Action Trading Robot is a reliable partner for traders aiming for consistent and profitable trading in financial markets. Regardless of experience level, this robot provides a powerful tool for achieving financial success.


Produits recommandés
Fusion MA MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT4   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Huracan Hedger EA
JANOSCH REICHERT
Experts
You can   get a Bonus: Get my Bolide EA for free, after rating the Huracan Hedger Huracan Hedger EA  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for smart Hedging/Grid   Trading. This System is designed very simple and it´s very easy to understand the EA, even for beginners . The EA is  focused on the AUDNZD Market- But can be Optimized for every Currency Pair, Index, Stock etc. It is a system designed to restore unprofitable positions, with the integrated Martingale function , if the trade does not
MMM Parabolic SAR
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMMStochastic EA strategy: The robot uses its built in Parabolic SAR indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have pr
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Mr Robot and source code
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mark
Confident trader
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
Confident trader  is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for multi-currency dynamics and completely adaptable to your needs. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot evaluates historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals. The robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are protected with   Take Profit,   Stop Loss   and various other configurations to s
Sense Pro
Eduard Serousov
Experts
Sense Pro   - a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader terminals that uses a grid trading algorithm. It works simultaneously in 2 directions: along the trend and against the trend. Trading in the direction of the trend works on the principle of closing profitable positions using Take Profit or Trailing Stop (configurable in the settings). Trading in the direction against the trend works by opening averaging orders to close losing positions at a profit. The EA has a wide range of se
Night Lottery EA MT4
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Lottery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and uses time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD, AUDNZD and USDCHF using the M5 timeframe, defaults are for EURUSD. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Any questions message me - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex View More Products - https://ww
Ultimate Arrows EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on the very popular Ultimate Arrows Indicator and our proprietary signal filtering system together with the Martingale method, which together produce a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns. The advisor's algorithm is based
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
EA White Arbitrage
Ruslan Pishun
4.33 (6)
Experts
Advisor uses 6 trading strategies you can customize each strategy separately. Powered by 7 pairs and 1 timeframe M1 and uses a variety of trading systems. This increases the chances of stable growth and reduces the influence of one pair. The robot uses intelligent averaging system. Advisor is able to self-adjust their work. Instead of searching for values ​​satisfying historical prices for each pair, the adviser uses the values ​​effective on all cylinders, which increases the likelihood of good
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Experts
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Dream Chaser
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Dream Chaser : Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 4 Dream Chaser   est un Expert Advisor puissant et multifonctionnel qui combine l'analyse de la volatilité du marché avec une stratégie de trading en grille. Il est conçu pour la recherche automatique de points d'entrée et la gestion des positions, équipé d'une interface visuelle pratique pour le contrôle manuel. Caractéristiques Principales Stratégie Hybride:   Utilise l'analyse de la taille des chandeliers pour l'entrée initiale et la méthode
Flood Trading Ea
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
STRATEGY : INVEST 1/3 Withdraw 1/3  each Balance DOUBLING /  TRIPLING !!!! EA works on trend and trend reversal on any timeframe  : results given on M5 Timeframes with moving average from 500 to 1000 EA works on any symbols and gave good results : I made lot of testing on EURUSD EA opens trades with trend using moving averages you Set the Lot Risk " LotSafety " input : 1 High risk lot --> High Profit but also you will STOP OUT so that you will must use the "Invest 1/3 Withdraw 1/3 Strategy"    
Forex RSI Wizard
Bekim Bytyqi
Experts
The Forex RSI Wizard Expert Advisor works based on changes in the RSI. It looks for the direction and the strength of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and then places a buy or a sell order in the corresponding direction. To ensure maximum accuracy the EA also takes the bollinger bands in to account, in order to minimize false signals. Forex RSI Wizard is intended for trading any currency pair on the M5 timeframe or higher. However, backtests indicate that it is best suited for GBPAUD on H1. Cu
Secgo Expert
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD . This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level Parameters Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA. OrderCmt = used
Godzilla EA
Vladimir Shchenikov
Experts
Godzilla EA -  торговый советник, использующий скальпинг в ночное, наименее подверженное волатильности и скачкам курсов, время суток. Советник отличается новым усовершенствованным алгоритмом, небольшим количеством настроек и простотой установки. Характеристики советника: Не использует в торговле самые опасные торговые методы как мартингейл, сетку, усреднение и арбитраж; Рабочие валютные пары: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPJPY; Минимальный депозит от 100$; Минимальный лот от
FxAdvisorLimit
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
Multi-currency Expert Advisor. The Expert Advisor consists of three popular indicators (Moving Average, Stochastic, and MACD). It is possible to use all three indicators together or separately. Trading takes place with pending Limit orders. The EA uses profit averaging for the current open BUY and SELL orders. The Expert Advisor settings are very simple and have all the necessary functions, both for trading and for indicators. Basic Expert settings           Magic - magic number of the orde
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Abuza 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Description Abuza 4 is an intraday trading system making profit during the price rollback. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!). You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections. Parameters Risk management: enter vol
Wombat EA
Christian Schuerger
Experts
The Wombat-EA  based on the Bollinger Bands & Envelopes Indicators. It is a pure Trend Follow Robot    NO use of: ️   Grid ️   Doubling ️   Martingale ️   Averaging   Recommended pairs are: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD      Timeframe H1 Hi there, I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009. In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful. I honestly admit that I hit a f
ArazMomentum
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi
Experts
The price will increase by $ 1 per day or reach a maximum of $ 300 This is not a marketing technique, it is just an incentive for you to value your time more There is an important but very simple rule To succeed in any market, this condition must be met            ️ Minimum Winrate = 1 / (1 + Reward:Risk) So how can we use this condition? The first step is to choose the ratio of profit to loss I like the value 1 How to determine the amount of stop loss and take profit? I will teach you a
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
4 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
Cheapskate scalper
Vladimir Blednov
Experts
Стратегия Советник открывает отложенные ордера на пробой важных уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Открытие фильтруется специальной тренд следящей функцией. При возникновении противоположных условий отложенные ордера немедленно удаляются. Работа ведётся только в направлении локальных трендов на текущем таймфрейме. Особенности Советник не использует сетку, мартингейл, тиковый скальпинг! Для увеличения доходности - периодически оптимизируйте параметры за 3 последних месяца. Или используйте предлаг
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Plus de l'auteur
Vineski HFT Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
4 (6)
Experts
Caractéristiques principales du Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5 Analyse ultra-rapide du marché Ce robot dispose d’un puissant moteur algorithmique capable d’analyser et d’interpréter instantanément les données du marché. Cela lui permet de prendre des décisions en temps réel et de réagir immédiatement aux changements du marché. Exécution automatique des transactions Le robot effectue des transactions automatiquement selon des stratégies et des critères prédéfinis. Cela élimine l'impact émotionne
Gold EP
Murad Nagiev
4.5 (2)
Experts
GOLD EP est un Expert Advisor spécialement conçu pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M15. Il analyse les mouvements de prix et ouvre, gère et clôture automatiquement les positions en utilisant des niveaux de stop loss et take profit prédéfinis. Le principe de base du robot est de capter les impulsions de prix à court terme sur des graphiques de 15 minutes de l’or. Lorsqu’un signal de trading apparaît, l’expert place des ordres en tenant compte des paramètres spécifiés pour la gestion
FREE
Crystal Prop Passer
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Crystal Prop Passer — robot de trading sur l’or (XAU/USD) en 5 minutes, conçu pour réussir les défis des prop firms Crystal Prop Passer est un algorithme de trading intelligent, conçu pour réussir automatiquement les challenges des prop firms comme FTMO, MyForexFunds ou The5ers. Il opère uniquement sur l’or (XAU/USD) avec une stratégie basée sur un graphique en 5 minutes, assurant des entrées rapides et précises. Grâce à une logique adaptative et une gestion stricte des risques, il convient auss
Gold Rebalancing
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Ce robot de trading est conçu pour automatiser les transactions sur les marchés de l’or (XAU) et du Forex. Il analyse les tendances du marché, les corrélations entre actifs et les facteurs macroéconomiques afin d’identifier les meilleurs points d’entrée et de sortie. Son objectif principal est de minimiser les risques et d’optimiser les profits grâce à un rééquilibrage dynamique du portefeuille. Principales fonctionnalités Analyse du marché en temps réel Surveillance continue des prix de l’or e
FREE
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Gold Prop Breaker
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Gold Prop Breaker est un robot de trading automatisé innovant, conçu spécifiquement pour relever tous les défis du prop trading. Il se concentre sur le trading de l’or en utilisant une stratégie méticuleusement élaborée et optimisée pour des périodes de 15 minutes et 1 heure. Caractéristiques clés : Polyvalence face aux défis : Conçu en tenant compte des exigences strictes des programmes de prop trading, le robot est capable de naviguer avec succès dans toutes les conditions de test et d'offrir
Hetzer News Trading
Murad Nagiev
5 (1)
Experts
Hetzer News Trading est un robot de trading intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour fonctionner lors des publications de nouvelles clés. Il vous permet de planifier vos transactions à l'avance en définissant des intervalles de temps précis pour entrer sur le marché lorsque des données économiques et financières importantes sont publiées. Avantages clés de Hetzer News Trading : Configuration flexible : Définissez votre calendrier de trading à l'avance en fonction du calendrier des nouvelles. Par e
FREE
ICT Zone Arrow Indicator
Murad Nagiev
Indicateurs
The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator is an innovative tool developed based on ICT principles. It provides ease and efficiency in identifying key trading areas in the market. Based on the 'killzone' concept, this indicator provides traders with important support and resistance levels by identifying places where large changes in price direction could potentially occur. The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator provides visual graphical markers that help traders identify trade entry zones with a high probability of s
FREE
Trend Candle Pumper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Welcome to the trading world with Trend Candle Pumper – your reliable buddy in the financial markets! Trend Candle Pumper is a smart trading bot designed for those who want to dive into the investment scene without being experts in trading. How it Works: Trend Candle Pumper uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze trends in financial markets. But what's a trend? Simply put, a trend is the overall direction an asset's price is moving. Our bot keeps an eye on this direction and
Nemiga Prop Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
The new era of trading automation is here with Nemiga Prop Scalper! Our robot is not just software; it's a powerful tool that takes your trading strategy to new levels of efficiency and effectiveness. Prop Firm Ready. Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD,XAUUSD Timeframe 1H Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:200 Brokers PRO,ECN,LOW Spread Features: Advanced Trading Algorithms: Nemiga Prop Scalper is equipped with cutting-edge algorithms that analyze the market in real-time, forecast trends, an
Lamar Gray
Murad Nagiev
Experts
MT5 Version   - ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy: Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode: In case of unforeseen circumstances o
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Indicateurs
Trend Arrow Reaper   est un indicateur de tendance affichant des signaux d'entrée via des flèches. Il analyse le prix et identifie les retournements potentiels. Caractéristiques principales: Flèches de trading: Flèche bleue vers le haut   – Signal d'achat (long). Flèche jaune vers le bas   – Signal de vente (short). Moins de faux signaux   – Filtre intégré pour plus de précision. Fonctionne sur tous les timeframes   – De M1 à MN. Facile à utiliser   – Pas de réglages complexes. Comment l'utilise
Space Cake
Murad Nagiev
Experts
We present to you a unique offer - an innovative product called   Space Cake   that will change your approach to trading in the market! This product is designed specifically for experienced traders and investors who want to increase their efficiency and reduce risks. Thanks to its unique functions and features, it will become an indispensable assistant in your trading activities. Without martingale, grids, and other high-risk strategies. MT5 Version - Click   Main advantages : 1 - Trade only
Trend Candle Pumper MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Bienvenue dans le monde du trading avec Trend Candle Pumper – votre allié fiable sur les marchés financiers ! Trend Candle Pumper est un bot de trading intelligent conçu pour ceux qui veulent investir sans être des experts. Comment ça fonctionne : Trend Candle Pumper utilise des algorithmes d’intelligence artificielle avancés pour analyser les tendances des marchés financiers. Mais qu’est-ce qu’une tendance ? En bref, c’est la direction générale dans laquelle évolue le prix d’un actif. Notre bo
Royko Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Royko Gold Scalper est un robot de trading automatique haute performance conçu pour le marché de l'or, basé sur une stratégie de scalping par cassure sur une unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il est optimisé pour les conditions de marché dynamiques où les prix connaissent de fortes fluctuations, permettant de saisir rapidement des opportunités de trading à court terme. Caractéristiques principales : 5M ICmarkets Set – Cliquez ici Chat – Messages MQL5 Stratégie de cassure : Le robot identifie les nive
Lamarius AI
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Ce bot de trading en scalping est conçu pour un trading hautement précis et efficace, en utilisant l’intelligence artificielle pour identifier les points d’entrée les plus favorables sur le marché. Il intègre une stratégie avancée d’auto-apprentissage, lui permettant de s’adapter aux conditions changeantes du marché et d’ajuster son approche en temps réel. Chaque transaction est protégée par un stop-loss strict, minimisant les pertes potentielles et garantissant un trading à faible risque. Le bo
Lamar Gray MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
MT4 Version -  ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray   - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy:   Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode:   In case of unforeseen circumstan
Space Cake MT5
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Nous vous présentons une offre unique - un produit innovant appelé Space Cake qui changera votre approche du trading sur le marché! Ce produit est spécialement conçu pour les traders et investisseurs expérimentés qui souhaitent augmenter leur efficacité et réduire les risques. Grâce à ses fonctions et fonctionnalités uniques, il deviendra un assistant indispensable dans vos activités de trading. Sans martingale, grilles et autres stratégies à haut risque. Version MT4- Cliquez sur Principaux
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" est un robot de scalping à haute fréquence conçu pour trader l'indice NASDAQ 100 (US100). Le robot se concentre sur des opérations à court terme, exploitant les fluctuations mineures du marché pour générer des profits. Il n'utilise pas de stratégies risquées telles que le grid ou la martingale, ce qui le rend plus sûr et plus résistant à la volatilité du marché. Caractéristiques principales : Scalping à haute fréquence :   Le robot est conçu pour des opérations rapides avec
AutoFiboPlus
Murad Nagiev
Indicateurs
Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator The Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator is an essential tool for traders seeking to incorporate Fibonacci retracement and extension levels into their technical analysis seamlessly. This innovative indicator automatically identifies significant price movements and calculates key Fibonacci levels, providing traders with valuable insights into potential support and resistance areas. Key features: Automatic Calculation : Effortlessly plots Fibonacci levels base
AutoTrend Lines
Murad Nagiev
Indicateurs
Automatic Trendline Indicator The Automatic Trendline Indicator is a powerful tool designed to simplify technical analysis by automatically identifying and drawing trendlines on a price chart. It analyzes price movements to detect key support and resistance levels, plotting ascending and descending trendlines based on historical price action. This indicator helps traders identify market trends, potential breakout points, and reversal areas with minimal effort. Key features: Automatic Detection
Lamar XL
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Lamar XL   is an advanced trading robot designed for automated trading in financial markets. The robot combines highly efficient market analysis algorithms with a unique balance recovery mode (Recovery Bot), making it an ideal tool for traders looking to minimize risks and maximize profits in the long term. Key Features: Recovery Bot Mode : Built-in balance recovery algorithm that automatically adjusts the trading strategy after drawdowns. Helps minimize losses and gradually recover lost balanc
VendoBot
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Robot de Swing Trading Price Action sur Forex en H1 Stratégie Price Action Identification des niveaux clés de support et résistance via les motifs de chandeliers. Détection et confirmation des figures de retournement et de continuation (pin bars, englobantes, inside bars). Trading uniquement sur le comportement du prix, sans indicateurs retardés, pour minimiser les délais de signal. Timeframe Swing (H1) Exécution sur le graphique horaire pour capturer des mouvements de 20 à 100 pips selon la vo
Cobra G
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Cobra G est un robot de trading d’or entièrement automatisé et avancé, conçu pour naviguer avec précision, rapidité et fiabilité dans les complexités du marché de l’or. Destiné aussi bien aux investisseurs novices qu’aux professionnels aguerris, Cobra G s’appuie sur des algorithmes de pointe, une analyse de données en temps réel et des techniques d’apprentissage automatique adaptatif pour identifier et exploiter les inefficacités de prix à court terme ainsi que les tendances à long terme. Fonct
US30 NovaBid Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Experts
US30 NovaBid Scalper est un robot de trading automatisé pour indices, centré sur la spéculation court terme et la réalisation rapide de gains. Il combine : Taille de position dynamique : ajuste le volume selon volatilité et solde, pour une gestion de risque flexible. Stops fixes & adaptatifs : pose immédiatement des niveaux de protection, puis serre le stop pour maximiser les profits. Objectifs clairs : clôture partiellement ou totalement à l’atteinte du but, alliant rendement stable et maîtris
Hyper Volt
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Signal en direct: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324741 Hyper Volt est un système de trading automatisé de nouvelle génération, conçu pour offrir vitesse, stabilité et précision maximales. Il s’adresse aux traders recherchant une exécution avancée, une gestion des risques fiable et des résultats vérifiables. Basé sur un moteur multithread et une analyse de marché en temps réel, Hyper Volt fonctionne de manière fluide sur les principales paires de devises et matières premières. Des algorithmes
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis