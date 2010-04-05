Fusion MA MT4
- Experts
- Sergey Kruglov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management
Fusion MA MT4 is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies.
Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required
Optimal settings come preconfigured by default.
✅ Key Features:
❌ No martingale, grid trading or dangerous methods! Just pure mathematics and risk management.
🔒 Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit - Account protection comes first.
📊 Market adaptability - Automatic parameter adjustment to volatility changes.
⚡ Multi-timeframe capability - Works on M1, M5, M15, H1 and higher.
📌 Supports both manual and automated modes - Can trade alongside your manual positions.
🎯 Perfect for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and Gold!
⚙ Technical Features:
Modified MA with dynamic smoothing (LWMA + SMMA hybrid).
📢 Important: The EA doesn't guarantee 100% profit, but provides stability and risk control.
⚙ Fusion MA MT4 Parameters
Order Management
OrderMode - Position opening mode:
▶ 0: Unlimited number of orders
▶ 1: Always only 1 active position
▶ 2: Max 1 BUY and 1 SELL simultaneously
Risk Management
RiskManager - Capital management system:
▶ 0: Fixed lot size (uses FixLot)
▶ 2: Automatic lot calculation (% of balance)
FixLot = 0.01 - Fixed lot size (when RiskManager=0)
StopLoss = 300 - Stop loss in points
TakeProfit = 450 - Take profit in points
Trailing Stop
UseTrailing - Trailing stop activation:
▶ false: Disabled
▶ true: Enabled
TrailingTPMode - TP management during trailing:
▶ 0: TP remains unchanged
▶ 1: TP moves with the stop
▶ 2: TP removed after trailing activation
-
TrailingStart = 200 - Trailing activation (points in profit)
-
TrailingSL = 100 - Distance from price (points)
-
TrailingStep = 10 - Movement step (points)
Identification
OrdersComment = "Fusion MA" - Order comments
-
MagicNumber = 343235 - Unique EA identifier
🔍 Settings Highlights:
All parameters have safe default values
-
Trailing stop activates only after reaching specified profit
-
Flexible position management (3 operation modes)
-
Clear order identification in terminal