DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoSwap 

Swap

Retourne le montant du swap de la position.

double  Swap() const

Valeur de retour

Le montant du swap de la position (dans la devise du compte).

Note

La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).