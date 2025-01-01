Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoSwap TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Swap Retourne le montant du swap de la position. double Swap() const Valeur de retour Le montant du swap de la position (dans la devise du compte). Note La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index). Commission Profit