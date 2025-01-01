- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
State
注文状態を取得します。
|
ENUM_ORDER_STATE State() const
戻り値
注文状態（ENUM_ORDER_STATE 列挙値）
注意事項
注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。