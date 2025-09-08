Divisas / VRT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A
136.87 USD 0.23 (0.17%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VRT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 132.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 137.56.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRT News
- C3.ai's Q1 Top Line Takes a Hit: Can Growth Reaccelerate in FY26?
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Should You Buy This Hot Data Center Stock Before 2025 Ends?
- Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Vertiv Holdings: This AI Beneficiary Stock Still Is Poised For Growth (NYSE:VRT)
- What Is One of the Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Vertiv and Nvidia
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Why Shares in This AI/Data Center Stock Surged This Week
- Buy Top AI Stock Vertiv Before It Soars After Oracle's Report
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Vertiv en la Conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Navegando por la Demanda de Centros de Datos
- Vertiv at Morgan Stanley Conference: Navigating Data Center Demand
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Vertiv at Goldman Sachs Communicopia: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Nebius: 5 Top AI Stocks Roadmap, Year-End 2025 (NASDAQ:NBIS)
- Why Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Investors Heavily Search Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT): Here is What You Need to Know
Rango diario
132.68 137.56
Rango anual
53.60 155.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 136.64
- Open
- 135.85
- Bid
- 136.87
- Ask
- 137.17
- Low
- 132.68
- High
- 137.56
- Volumen
- 9.200 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.17%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.48%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 92.69%
- Cambio anual
- 37.31%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B