VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A

136.87 USD 0.23 (0.17%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VRT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 132.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 137.56.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
132.68 137.56
Rango anual
53.60 155.84
Cierres anteriores
136.64
Open
135.85
Bid
136.87
Ask
137.17
Low
132.68
High
137.56
Volumen
9.200 K
Cambio diario
0.17%
Cambio mensual
11.48%
Cambio a 6 meses
92.69%
Cambio anual
37.31%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B