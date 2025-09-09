KurseKategorien
Währungen / VRT
Zurück zum Aktien

VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A

141.99 USD 5.12 (3.74%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VRT hat sich für heute um 3.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 136.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 142.62 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VRT News

Tagesspanne
136.97 142.62
Jahresspanne
53.60 155.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
136.87
Eröffnung
138.90
Bid
141.99
Ask
142.29
Tief
136.97
Hoch
142.62
Volumen
9.649 K
Tagesänderung
3.74%
Monatsänderung
15.65%
6-Monatsänderung
99.90%
Jahresänderung
42.45%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K