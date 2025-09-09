Währungen / VRT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A
141.99 USD 5.12 (3.74%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VRT hat sich für heute um 3.74% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 136.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 142.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRT News
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th
- C3.ai's Q1 Top Line Takes a Hit: Can Growth Reaccelerate in FY26?
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Should You Buy This Hot Data Center Stock Before 2025 Ends?
- Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Vertiv Holdings: This AI Beneficiary Stock Still Is Poised For Growth (NYSE:VRT)
- What Is One of the Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Vertiv and Nvidia
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Why Shares in This AI/Data Center Stock Surged This Week
- Buy Top AI Stock Vertiv Before It Soars After Oracle's Report
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Vertiv at Morgan Stanley Conference: Navigating Data Center Demand
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Vertiv at Goldman Sachs Communicopia: Strategic Growth and Challenges
Tagesspanne
136.97 142.62
Jahresspanne
53.60 155.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 136.87
- Eröffnung
- 138.90
- Bid
- 141.99
- Ask
- 142.29
- Tief
- 136.97
- Hoch
- 142.62
- Volumen
- 9.649 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.74%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.65%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 99.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 42.45%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K