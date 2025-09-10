QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VRT
Tornare a Azioni

VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A

143.62 USD 1.63 (1.15%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VRT ha avuto una variazione del 1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 139.38 e ad un massimo di 144.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VRT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
139.38 144.48
Intervallo Annuale
53.60 155.84
Chiusura Precedente
141.99
Apertura
142.93
Bid
143.62
Ask
143.92
Minimo
139.38
Massimo
144.48
Volume
9.778 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.15%
Variazione Mensile
16.97%
Variazione Semestrale
102.20%
Variazione Annuale
44.08%
20 settembre, sabato