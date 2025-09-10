Valute / VRT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A
143.62 USD 1.63 (1.15%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VRT ha avuto una variazione del 1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 139.38 e ad un massimo di 144.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRT News
- VRT's Robust Portfolio Fuels Revenue Growth: A Sign of More Upside?
- Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- The Zacks Rank Explained: How to Find Strong Buy Computer and Technology Stocks
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th
- C3.ai's Q1 Top Line Takes a Hit: Can Growth Reaccelerate in FY26?
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Should You Buy This Hot Data Center Stock Before 2025 Ends?
- Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Vertiv Holdings: This AI Beneficiary Stock Still Is Poised For Growth (NYSE:VRT)
- What Is One of the Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Vertiv and Nvidia
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Why Shares in This AI/Data Center Stock Surged This Week
- Buy Top AI Stock Vertiv Before It Soars After Oracle's Report
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Vertiv at Morgan Stanley Conference: Navigating Data Center Demand
Intervallo Giornaliero
139.38 144.48
Intervallo Annuale
53.60 155.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 141.99
- Apertura
- 142.93
- Bid
- 143.62
- Ask
- 143.92
- Minimo
- 139.38
- Massimo
- 144.48
- Volume
- 9.778 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 102.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 44.08%
20 settembre, sabato