货币 / VRT
VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A
136.64 USD 1.69 (1.22%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VRT汇率已更改-1.22%。当日，交易品种以低点135.16和高点141.21进行交易。
关注Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRT新闻
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Vertiv Holdings: This AI Beneficiary Stock Still Is Poised For Growth (NYSE:VRT)
- What Is One of the Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Vertiv and Nvidia
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Why Shares in This AI/Data Center Stock Surged This Week
- Buy Top AI Stock Vertiv Before It Soars After Oracle's Report
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, GE Vernova Lead New Buys As Oracle Drives AI Stocks
- Vertiv at Morgan Stanley Conference: Navigating Data Center Demand
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Vertiv at Goldman Sachs Communicopia: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Nebius: 5 Top AI Stocks Roadmap, Year-End 2025 (NASDAQ:NBIS)
- Why Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Investors Heavily Search Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT): Here is What You Need to Know
- VRT vs. APH: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Smarter Buy Now?
- AI Stocks Confront 2026 Test As Cloud Capital Spending Cools
- Prediction: Oklo Will Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock
日范围
135.16 141.21
年范围
53.60 155.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 138.33
- 开盘价
- 139.84
- 卖价
- 136.64
- 买价
- 136.94
- 最低价
- 135.16
- 最高价
- 141.21
- 交易量
- 10.632 K
- 日变化
- -1.22%
- 月变化
- 11.29%
- 6个月变化
- 92.37%
- 年变化
- 37.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值