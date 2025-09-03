Currencies / VRT
VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A
136.19 USD 2.14 (1.55%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VRT exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 135.16 and at a high of 141.21.
Follow Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VRT News
Daily Range
135.16 141.21
Year Range
53.60 155.84
- Previous Close
- 138.33
- Open
- 139.84
- Bid
- 136.19
- Ask
- 136.49
- Low
- 135.16
- High
- 141.21
- Volume
- 6.502 K
- Daily Change
- -1.55%
- Month Change
- 10.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 91.74%
- Year Change
- 36.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%