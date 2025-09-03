QuotesSections
Currencies / VRT
VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A

136.19 USD 2.14 (1.55%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VRT exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 135.16 and at a high of 141.21.

Follow Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VRT News

Daily Range
135.16 141.21
Year Range
53.60 155.84
Previous Close
138.33
Open
139.84
Bid
136.19
Ask
136.49
Low
135.16
High
141.21
Volume
6.502 K
Daily Change
-1.55%
Month Change
10.92%
6 Months Change
91.74%
Year Change
36.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%