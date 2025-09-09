クォートセクション
通貨 / VRT
VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A

141.99 USD 5.12 (3.74%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VRTの今日の為替レートは、3.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり136.97の安値と142.62の高値で取引されました。

Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
136.97 142.62
1年のレンジ
53.60 155.84
以前の終値
136.87
始値
138.90
買値
141.99
買値
142.29
安値
136.97
高値
142.62
出来高
9.649 K
1日の変化
3.74%
1ヶ月の変化
15.65%
6ヶ月の変化
99.90%
1年の変化
42.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K