VRT: Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class A
141.99 USD 5.12 (3.74%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VRTの今日の為替レートは、3.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり136.97の安値と142.62の高値で取引されました。
Vertiv Holdings, LLC Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
136.97 142.62
1年のレンジ
53.60 155.84
- 以前の終値
- 136.87
- 始値
- 138.90
- 買値
- 141.99
- 買値
- 142.29
- 安値
- 136.97
- 高値
- 142.62
- 出来高
- 9.649 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 99.90%
- 1年の変化
- 42.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K