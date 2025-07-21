Divisas / VIG
VIG: Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF
215.68 USD 0.36 (0.17%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VIG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 214.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 216.77.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
VIG News
Rango diario
214.56 216.77
Rango anual
169.32 216.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 215.32
- Open
- 215.80
- Bid
- 215.68
- Ask
- 215.98
- Low
- 214.56
- High
- 216.77
- Volumen
- 2.168 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.17%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.53%
- Cambio anual
- 9.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B