通貨 / VIG
VIG: Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF
215.65 USD 0.03 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VIGの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり215.36の安値と216.71の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Div Appreciation ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VIG News
1日のレンジ
215.36 216.71
1年のレンジ
169.32 216.79
- 以前の終値
- 215.68
- 始値
- 216.08
- 買値
- 215.65
- 買値
- 215.95
- 安値
- 215.36
- 高値
- 216.71
- 出来高
- 1.610 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.52%
- 1年の変化
- 9.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K