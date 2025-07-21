クォートセクション
通貨 / VIG
VIG: Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF

215.65 USD 0.03 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VIGの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり215.36の安値と216.71の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Div Appreciation ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
215.36 216.71
1年のレンジ
169.32 216.79
以前の終値
215.68
始値
216.08
買値
215.65
買値
215.95
安値
215.36
高値
216.71
出来高
1.610 K
1日の変化
-0.01%
1ヶ月の変化
3.03%
6ヶ月の変化
11.52%
1年の変化
9.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K