货币 / VIG
VIG: Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF
215.68 USD 0.36 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VIG汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点214.56和高点216.77进行交易。
关注Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VIG新闻
日范围
214.56 216.77
年范围
169.32 216.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 215.32
- 开盘价
- 215.80
- 卖价
- 215.68
- 买价
- 215.98
- 最低价
- 214.56
- 最高价
- 216.77
- 交易量
- 2.168 K
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- 3.05%
- 6个月变化
- 11.53%
- 年变化
- 9.03%
