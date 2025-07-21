Currencies / VIG
VIG: Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF
215.32 USD 0.33 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIG exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 215.01 and at a high of 216.06.
Follow Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VIG News
Daily Range
215.01 216.06
Year Range
169.32 216.79
- Previous Close
- 215.65
- Open
- 216.02
- Bid
- 215.32
- Ask
- 215.62
- Low
- 215.01
- High
- 216.06
- Volume
- 1.577 K
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.35%
- Year Change
- 8.85%
