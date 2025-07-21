Valute / VIG
VIG: Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF
216.12 USD 0.47 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIG ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 215.11 e ad un massimo di 216.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
215.11 216.43
Intervallo Annuale
169.32 216.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 215.65
- Apertura
- 215.96
- Bid
- 216.12
- Ask
- 216.42
- Minimo
- 215.11
- Massimo
- 216.43
- Volume
- 1.595 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.26%
