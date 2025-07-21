QuotazioniSezioni
VIG: Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF

216.12 USD 0.47 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VIG ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 215.11 e ad un massimo di 216.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
215.11 216.43
Intervallo Annuale
169.32 216.79
Chiusura Precedente
215.65
Apertura
215.96
Bid
216.12
Ask
216.42
Minimo
215.11
Massimo
216.43
Volume
1.595 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.22%
Variazione Mensile
3.26%
Variazione Semestrale
11.76%
Variazione Annuale
9.26%
