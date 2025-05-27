CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SCL
Volver a Acciones

SCL: Stepan Company

48.93 USD 0.08 (0.16%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SCL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 48.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 50.76.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stepan Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCL News

Rango diario
48.52 50.76
Rango anual
44.23 82.08
Cierres anteriores
48.85
Open
48.76
Bid
48.93
Ask
49.23
Low
48.52
High
50.76
Volumen
398
Cambio diario
0.16%
Cambio mensual
-0.33%
Cambio a 6 meses
-9.87%
Cambio anual
-36.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B