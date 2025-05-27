Currencies / SCL
SCL: Stepan Company
48.85 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCL exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.70 and at a high of 48.94.
Follow Stepan Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCL News
Daily Range
47.70 48.94
Year Range
44.23 82.08
- Previous Close
- 48.63
- Open
- 48.52
- Bid
- 48.85
- Ask
- 49.15
- Low
- 47.70
- High
- 48.94
- Volume
- 431
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- -0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.02%
- Year Change
- -36.78%
