货币 / SCL
SCL: Stepan Company
48.85 USD 0.22 (0.45%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SCL汇率已更改0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点47.70和高点48.94进行交易。
关注Stepan Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SCL新闻
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Eastman Chemical, Dow and Stepan
- Chemical Stocks Plunge: Values or Traps?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- nLight and Stepan have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear Of The Day: Stepan (SCL)
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Stepan director Stepan sells shares worth $501,569
- Stepan Q2 2025 slides reveal 27% adjusted earnings growth, Polymers segment shines
- Stepan Co. (SCL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Stepan declares quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share
- Stepan earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Stepan Company Stock: Expect Further Upside From This Point On (NYSE:SCL)
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- Stepan Company names Corning Painter as new director
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Stepan Company expands AOS production by 25%
- Stepan sells Philippine manufacturing assets to Masurf
日范围
47.70 48.94
年范围
44.23 82.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 48.63
- 开盘价
- 48.52
- 卖价
- 48.85
- 买价
- 49.15
- 最低价
- 47.70
- 最高价
- 48.94
- 交易量
- 431
- 日变化
- 0.45%
- 月变化
- -0.49%
- 6个月变化
- -10.02%
- 年变化
- -36.78%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值