Valute / SCL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SCL: Stepan Company
48.56 USD 1.44 (2.88%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCL ha avuto una variazione del -2.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.56 e ad un massimo di 50.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Stepan Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCL News
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Eastman Chemical, Dow and Stepan
- Chemical Stocks Plunge: Values or Traps?
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- nLight and Stepan have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear Of The Day: Stepan (SCL)
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- Stepan director Stepan sells shares worth $501,569
- Stepan Q2 2025 slides reveal 27% adjusted earnings growth, Polymers segment shines
- Stepan Co. (SCL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Stepan declares quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share
- Stepan earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- Stepan Company Stock: Expect Further Upside From This Point On (NYSE:SCL)
- Buy 3 IDEAL Dividend Kings Of 25 'Safer' In July’s 55
- Stepan Company names Corning Painter as new director
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Stepan Company expands AOS production by 25%
- Stepan sells Philippine manufacturing assets to Masurf
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.56 50.00
Intervallo Annuale
44.23 82.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.00
- Apertura
- 49.79
- Bid
- 48.56
- Ask
- 48.86
- Minimo
- 48.56
- Massimo
- 50.00
- Volume
- 411
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.16%
20 settembre, sabato