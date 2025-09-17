CotizacionesSecciones
QQQ
QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

590.00 USD 1.18 (0.20%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de QQQ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 584.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 591.75.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
584.36 591.75
Rango anual
402.39 592.86
Cierres anteriores
591.18
Open
591.13
Bid
590.00
Ask
590.30
Low
584.36
High
591.75
Volumen
120.127 K
Cambio diario
-0.20%
Cambio mensual
5.11%
Cambio a 6 meses
26.28%
Cambio anual
20.94%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B