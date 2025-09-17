Divisas / QQQ
QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
590.00 USD 1.18 (0.20%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de QQQ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 584.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 591.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
584.36 591.75
Rango anual
402.39 592.86
- Cierres anteriores
- 591.18
- Open
- 591.13
- Bid
- 590.00
- Ask
- 590.30
- Low
- 584.36
- High
- 591.75
- Volumen
- 120.127 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.20%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.11%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 26.28%
- Cambio anual
- 20.94%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B