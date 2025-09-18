QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / QQQ
Tornare a Azioni

QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

599.35 USD 4.03 (0.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QQQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 595.86 e ad un massimo di 600.05.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QQQ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
595.86 600.05
Intervallo Annuale
402.39 600.05
Chiusura Precedente
595.32
Apertura
597.29
Bid
599.35
Ask
599.65
Minimo
595.86
Massimo
600.05
Volume
84.731 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.68%
Variazione Mensile
6.77%
Variazione Semestrale
28.28%
Variazione Annuale
22.86%
21 settembre, domenica