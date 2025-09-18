Valute / QQQ
QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
599.35 USD 4.03 (0.68%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QQQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 595.86 e ad un massimo di 600.05.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
QQQ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
595.86 600.05
Intervallo Annuale
402.39 600.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 595.32
- Apertura
- 597.29
- Bid
- 599.35
- Ask
- 599.65
- Minimo
- 595.86
- Massimo
- 600.05
- Volume
- 84.731 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.86%
21 settembre, domenica