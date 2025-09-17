Moedas / QQQ
QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
595.32 USD 5.32 (0.90%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QQQ para hoje mudou para 0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 592.96 e o mais alto foi 598.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QQQ Notícias
Faixa diária
592.96 598.13
Faixa anual
402.39 598.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 590.00
- Open
- 594.91
- Bid
- 595.32
- Ask
- 595.62
- Low
- 592.96
- High
- 598.13
- Volume
- 115.541 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.41%
- Mudança anual
- 22.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh