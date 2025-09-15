QuotesSections
Currencies / QQQ
Back to US Stock Market

QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

591.18 USD 0.50 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQQ exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 590.49 and at a high of 592.86.

Follow Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QQQ News

Daily Range
590.49 592.86
Year Range
402.39 592.86
Previous Close
591.68
Open
592.61
Bid
591.18
Ask
591.48
Low
590.49
High
592.86
Volume
62.008 K
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
5.32%
6 Months Change
26.53%
Year Change
21.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev