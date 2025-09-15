Currencies / QQQ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QQQ: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
591.18 USD 0.50 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QQQ exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 590.49 and at a high of 592.86.
Follow Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QQQ News
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Retail Sales; Dave & Busters Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Stock Owners Have Learned To Love The Bomb
- Stock Market News Review: SPY, QQQ Brace for Fed Rate Decision as Trump Grants TikTok Fourth Ban Extension - TipRanks.com
- AI Revolution Vs. Internet Boom
- Why Is The Wall Of Worry Still There After A 35% Price Gain?
- Monetary Policy And The Supply Side
- Tariffs At The Supreme Court: The Federalist Society Against The Heritage Foundation
- The Market Shrugs At Solid Macro Data Ahead Of The Fed's Decision (SP500)
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Retail Sales, Imports & Exports Warmer Ahead of Fed Meeting
- A Fed Divided, But It May Not Matter
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Why Most People May Be Wrong About The Market Right Now
- 5 Index ETFs to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- New Highs, Low Drama
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises With Fed Ahead; Tesla Surges On Musk Stock Buys (Live Coverage)
- Record Highs For The Dow Remind Me Of The 2022 Market Correction
- Stock Market News Review: SPY, QQQ Advance on U.S.-China Trade Talks as Trump Looks to Scrap Quarterly Earnings - TipRanks.com
- Since 1980, This Is How Rate Cuts Impact the S&P 500 Near All-Time Highs
Daily Range
590.49 592.86
Year Range
402.39 592.86
- Previous Close
- 591.68
- Open
- 592.61
- Bid
- 591.18
- Ask
- 591.48
- Low
- 590.49
- High
- 592.86
- Volume
- 62.008 K
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 5.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.53%
- Year Change
- 21.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev