Divisas / PLTK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PLTK: Playtika Holding Corp
3.46 USD 0.13 (3.62%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PLTK de hoy ha cambiado un -3.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.63.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Playtika Holding Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLTK News
- Las acciones de Playtika tocan mínimos de 52 semanas a 3,51 dólares en medio de desafíos del mercado
- Acciones de Playtika tocan mínimos de 52 semanas a $3.51 ante desafíos del mercado
- Playtika stock hits 52-week low at $3.51 amid market challenges
- UBS reduce precio objetivo de Playtika a $4 desde $5.50
- UBS reduce el precio objetivo de las acciones de Playtika a 4 dólares desde 5,50 dólares
- Playtika stock price target lowered to $4 from $5.50 at UBS
- Goldman Sachs lowers Playtika stock price target on Slotomania decline
- Playtika Holding Corp stock hits 52-week low at 3.97 USD
- Playtika (PLTK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Playtika Holding (PLTK) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Playtika Holding (PLTK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Poker Star Samantha Abernathy Joins WSOP Free-to-Play app as Global Ambassador with In-Game Avatar, Upping the Ante for Players Worldwide
- ExlService stock tops TD Cowen’s best smidcap ideas for 2025
- WSOP Free-to-Play App Offering Nine Lucky Players’ the Chance to Win Vegas Vacations Just in Time for the Main Event of the Year!
- The bulls are back in town. Goldman and this Wall Street optimist are lifting their S&P 500 targets on tariff relief.
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech And Telcom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK)
- Playtika: Fun 'N Games, Big Yield, Growth Catalysts, And Investors' Blinders (NASDAQ:PLTK)
- Why Is Mobile Games Giant Playtika Soaring On Wednesday? - Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK)
- Double Upgrade Sends Playtika Holding Stock (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rocketing Upward - TipRanks.com
- Paychex Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Worthington Enterprises, GameStop, Cintas And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Ashland (NYSE:ASH), Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- BofA upgrades Playtika as it sees 48% upside on strong cash flow
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month - Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK), Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)
- Adobe, Dollar General And Kohl's To Report Results; Investors Look To Inflation Report
- Playtika Holding Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PLTK)
Rango diario
3.42 3.63
Rango anual
3.42 8.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.59
- Open
- 3.59
- Bid
- 3.46
- Ask
- 3.76
- Low
- 3.42
- High
- 3.63
- Volumen
- 3.189 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.62%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -33.33%
- Cambio anual
- -56.37%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B